Farhan Akhtar Shines In 120 Bahadur Teaser – A Powerful Salute To Indian Army’s Courage And Heroic Spirit

The trailer of 120 bahadur is out, and this is teary-eyed, jingoistic celebration of the fighting spirit inside the Indian Army. The character played by Farhan Akhtar is a formidable comeback to acting as he dominates the screen as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati who won the Param Vir Chakra. The movie is based on the folklore battle of Rezang La in the Indo-China War in 1962 where a company containing 120 Indian soldiers fought against thousands of Chinese soldiers and resisted to their last gasp. The movie is going to releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

The teaser, which is filmed in the unkind, snow-capped terrain of Ladakh is a spectacle to watch and it delivers on its promise of presenting an emotional and true story to the last stand that was this historic battle. The exchange of words between, “Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai,” as of course this uniform does not ask for courage alone but sacrifice also carries with it a poignant tone that starts off a story of unfading glory and sacrifice of the very best. Farhan already receives giant kudos of his barehanded appearance as an inspiring leader who sees his men off to the bravest end.

Cinematic Battle: The Unflinching Portrayal

The teaser is a brilliant recreation of the Battle of Rezang La, with the battle depicted matter-of-factly and so real. Directed by Razneesh Ghai also known as Razy the film seeks to be historical as well as emotionally driven to showcase the harsh realities and peaceful heroism of the soldiers. The visual design that encompasses the Windswept snow-covered country settings, disseminates quite well the isolation and extreme conditions that these troops were subjected to.







The sacrifice appears to balance heavily on all the battle scenes in all the individual frames and even the camaraderie scenes. The story is not a typical war film, but it is more of human souls and the indomitable spirit of a few heroes against all odds. This is an emotional and strong tribute made in movies.

The Leader’s Call: Major Shaitan Singh’s Valour

The heroic story of the skeleton of 120 Bahadur is that of Major Shaitan Singh whose views of leadership and courage are those with a big contribution to the troops. Farhan Akhtar brings this character with an intense deadly streak and brings out the subtle force of a leader who is aware of the seriousness of his work. The film characterizes the way Major Singh and his motivational orders led to the soldiers giving their best to the last minute and holding on to an important out forward to suspend the final moment which the enemy made to be saved time.

His loss and the men under him (114) have been a story that has been canonized in the history of Indians military. It is not only a film on a battle but also a touching testimony about the courage of these soldiers and the unimaginable man who organized them.

