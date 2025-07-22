Rapper Fazilpuria Finally Speaks Out, Claims Threat From ‘Punjabi Group’ After Gurugram Gunfire

Haryanvi rapper and singer Fazilpuria, also known as Rahul Yadav, has made a shocking revelation after a recent shooting at his car in Gurugram. It was a week after a bullet was reportedly fired at his car near Sector 71 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) that the singer claimed he got a threatening phone call from a “Punjabi” man on the same night of the attack.

This adds a chilling twist to the investigation that’s been underway, presenting a motive or link beyond preliminary suspicion that this was simply an attack. Fazilpuria, in a statement to the press, dispelled speculation that he had fabricated the incident himself so that he would be reinstated with police guard, which had apparently been removed before the attack.

He also strongly denied involvement in an alleged Rs 5 crore loan, which has been leveled in a viral message by an alleged gangster, who owned up to the attack. The Gurugram police will now have to go through a convoluted trail of threats and purported motivations brought on by the singer’s admission.

Unpacking the Threat: Echoes of Past Conflicts and Denials

Fazilpuria’s recent experience is not new to threat. He had reported earlier that he had received a couple of threats after criticizing the gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. This background of threat had already prompted him to seek protection from Haryana police, which was later revoked 20 days prior to the attack in Gurugram.

The latest threat call, i.e. from a “Punjabi” person, might be based on the previous experiences, indicating the presence of some kind of lingering current of threat. In the meantime, the viral post taking responsibility for Gurugram shooting by alleged member of Himanshu Bhau gang, Sunil Sardhania, ascribed as a reason for the same a threat to Pay back a loan of Rs 5 crore to a man named Deepak Nandal.

Fazilpuria brushed aside the investment or loan categorically from Nandal, stating that all the music companies had invested in him. This open denial produces a direct contradiction, compelling detectives to dig deeper into the real reason behind the attack and the authenticity of the so-called financial scandal.

Fazilpuria Case Unfolds: Arrests, Denials & Mystery Remain

One person has already been taken into custody by the Gurugram police in connection with the shooting. One suspect named Vishal, aged 25 years and resident of Sonipat, has been arrested from his village Jajal.

Vishal assisted in tracking down Fazilpuria’s whereabouts and setting up the vehicle for the assault, according to police sources. But the number of attackers and the entire extent of their network are being probed. The careful naming of the “Punjabi” caller by the performer, by suggesting that he would do so “when the time arrives,” suggests both the sensitivity and risk. While one of the accused remains in jail, the underlying questions regarding the motive if it is a real financial imbalance, an extension of earlier threats in relation remain mostly unresolved cases, such as the Sidhu Moosewala case.

The police are confronted with the issue of separating inconsistent accounts and obtaining a proper insight into the nature of the crime, especially as far as the alleged gangster links and the rejected loan charge are concerned.

