Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

A recent event in one of the only vegetarian ISKCON-linked restaurants in London has triggered widespread outrage, the most scathing of which is that of popular rapper Badshah. The case, already becoming a web sensation, is of a man-eating fried chicken freely in the holy grounds of Govinda’s restaurant, a restaurant renowned for being strictly vegetarian cuisine in accordance with Hindu religious doctrine. This outright act of disrespect, in which the man allegedly placed the non-vegetarian meal in front of shocked customers and workers, has set social media and other areas ablaze with outrage, as Badshah’s scathing remarks fueled the worldwide debate on cultural sensitivity and religious limits.

Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasnt hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face. True strength is in respecting what you dont understand. https://t.co/vKHmoIfozI — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 20, 2025







Disrespectful Act: A Breach of Sacred Space

The essence of the dispute is the open disrespect for the sacredness of a religious and dietary environment. The Govinda’s restaurant, which belongs to the ISKCON Radha-Krishna Temple of London, is strictly vegetarian, not just excluding meat, but frequently onions and garlic as well, following Vaishnava customs. The man in the viral video is witnessed asking questions regarding the restaurant’s menu, i.e., whether or not there was meat.

Having been told in no uncertain terms that it was strictly a vegetarian restaurant, he goes on to pull out a box of fried chicken and eat it on the premises. This deliberate act, apparently done for the sake of viewing, involved him sharing the chicken with other individuals as well, crossing the border of provocation. The insistence by the staff on multiple occasions for him to cease and then the calling in of security personnel to have him removed point to the enormity of the disturbance. An action is not only viewed as a social misstep, but as an intentional assault against deeply entrenched religious and spiritual rituals.

Badshah’s Response: A Call for Respect

Rapper Badshah, known for his candid and sometimes blunt commentary, weighed in on the incident through a tweet that went viral. Though he did not mention the individual or location, his message was not up for interpretation. “Even the chicken would blush,” he wrote, going on, “Dude wasn’t in the mood for chicken, he was in the mood for some ???? on that face. True strength is in respecting what you don’t understand.”

This raw advice enraged thousands, conveying a general sense of outrage. Badshah’s gesture suggests the growing expectation of public figures to denounce moments of cultural insensitivity. His stance, emphasizing the importance of embracing and respecting diverse beliefs as a form of strength, is a crucial lesson in our modern interconnected world. The incident has now led to demands for potential legal recourse, with communities clamoring for recourse against actions that threaten religious and cultural harmony.

Also Read: Karan Johar Slams Netizens: ‘Chup Kar!’ To ‘Nepo Kids ka Daijaan’ Jibe Over ‘Saiyaara’ Praise