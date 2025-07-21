LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Home > Entertainment > Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

Rapper Badshah reacted to a viral cultural insensitivity incident with a bold tweet urging respect for all beliefs. His indirect yet powerful words sparked massive outrage and calls for legal action.

Badshah speaks out on cultural respect after viral incident.
Badshah speaks out on cultural respect after viral incident.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 14:53:22 IST

A recent event in one of the only vegetarian ISKCON-linked restaurants in London has triggered widespread outrage, the most scathing of which is that of popular rapper Badshah. The case, already becoming a web sensation, is of a man-eating fried chicken freely in the holy grounds of Govinda’s restaurant, a restaurant renowned for being strictly vegetarian cuisine in accordance with Hindu religious doctrine. This outright act of disrespect, in which the man allegedly placed the non-vegetarian meal in front of shocked customers and workers, has set social media and other areas ablaze with outrage, as Badshah’s scathing remarks fueled the worldwide debate on cultural sensitivity and religious limits.



Disrespectful Act: A Breach of Sacred Space

The essence of the dispute is the open disrespect for the sacredness of a religious and dietary environment. The Govinda’s restaurant, which belongs to the ISKCON Radha-Krishna Temple of London, is strictly vegetarian, not just excluding meat, but frequently onions and garlic as well, following Vaishnava customs. The man in the viral video is witnessed asking questions regarding the restaurant’s menu, i.e., whether or not there was meat.

Having been told in no uncertain terms that it was strictly a vegetarian restaurant, he goes on to pull out a box of fried chicken and eat it on the premises. This deliberate act, apparently done for the sake of viewing, involved him sharing the chicken with other individuals as well, crossing the border of provocation. The insistence by the staff on multiple occasions for him to cease and then the calling in of security personnel to have him removed point to the enormity of the disturbance. An action is not only viewed as a social misstep, but as an intentional assault against deeply entrenched religious and spiritual rituals.

Badshah’s Response: A Call for Respect

Rapper Badshah, known for his candid and sometimes blunt commentary, weighed in on the incident through a tweet that went viral. Though he did not mention the individual or location, his message was not up for interpretation. “Even the chicken would blush,” he wrote, going on, “Dude wasn’t in the mood for chicken, he was in the mood for some ???? on that face. True strength is in respecting what you don’t understand.”

This raw advice enraged thousands, conveying a general sense of outrage. Badshah’s gesture suggests the growing expectation of public figures to denounce moments of cultural insensitivity. His stance, emphasizing the importance of embracing and respecting diverse beliefs as a form of strength, is a crucial lesson in our modern interconnected world. The incident has now led to demands for potential legal recourse, with communities clamoring for recourse against actions that threaten religious and cultural harmony.

Also Read: Karan Johar Slams Netizens: ‘Chup Kar!’ To ‘Nepo Kids ka Daijaan’ Jibe Over ‘Saiyaara’ Praise

Tags: BadshahBadshah response controversyBadshah viral tweet

More News

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP
Ajith Kumar’s GT4 European Series Crashes In Italy, Actor’s Inspiring Cleanup Act Goes Viral
Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Poonch Student Death, Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Himachal
“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Emily Armstrong Backlash: It Was Because She Wasn’t A Guy
Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate
Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate
Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate
Rapper Badshah Slams Man Eating Chicken Inside London’s ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Cultural Debate

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?