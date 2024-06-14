For How Much Did Dwayne Johnson Lock The First-Look Deal With Disney?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is making big moves not only as an actor but as a business man as well. According to the latest reports, Dwayne, who shares a long-standing relationship with Walt Disney Pictures, has inked a first-look deal with them.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions will develop theatrical and streaming films with Disney. The Hollywood A-lister, according to the agreement, will potentially star them in too.

According to Variety, it is a multi-year deal. For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson and Disney go a long way back. They earlier collaborated before including 2021 theme park ride-inspired Jungle Cruise which also starred Emily Blunt.

MUST READ: Kate Winslet Recalls How Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio In Titanic Was Such A Mess: I Would End Up Looking…

Disney and Dwayne also worked together on two seasons of Behind the Attraction for Disney+. And, interestingly, the Hollywood biggie is returning to Disney in Moana 2 in November where he will do the voice role of the grandiose demigod Maui.

For the unversed, Moana 2 trailer video garnered 178 million views, setting new milestones for Disney animation. Disney views Moana as a cornerstone picture because it was one of the most streamed films in the United States for a number of years after earning over $687 million at the global box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

For How Much Did Dwayne Johnson Lock The Deal With Disney?

Well, unfortunately, the amount of the deal has not been disclosed. Dwayne Johnson has not revealed an official statement and even The Walt Disney Company is tight-lipped about it. We will keep you posted with the updates.

The live-action Moana version directed by Thomas Kail, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, 2026, is also a product of Disney and Johnson.

Despite having helmed the staged film adaptation of Hamilton for Disney+ in 2020, Kail will make his feature narrative directing debut with Moana. Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing via Seven Bucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation)

ALSO READ: Is Arijit Singh Soon Releasing A New Song With Martin Garrix? Duo’s Pic Has Got The Internet Thrilled: They Cooked Something For Us

Show Full Article