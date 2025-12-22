Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Tylor Chase: A viral social media video showing former child actor Tylor Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, has triggered widespread concern and renewed discussion around the lasting impact of early fame. The clip, first recorded and shared in September, has drawn an emotional response from fans while also raising ethical questions about privacy and the public treatment of vulnerable individuals.

From Nickelodeon Fame To Viral Footage

Tylor Chase, now 36, rose to recognition for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, the popular Nickelodeon series that aired between 2004 and 2007. In the circulating video, a person filming approaches Chase and asks if he once appeared on the Disney Channel. Chase calmly corrects them, saying “Nickelodeon,” before identifying himself and referencing Ned’s Declassified.

The brief exchange ends with the filmer acknowledging him as a former cast member, a moment that many viewers found both poignant and unsettling.

A Character Fans Still Remember

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide followed three middle-school friends navigating everyday challenges with humour and warmth. The show starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby and Daniel Curtis Lee as Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook. Though Chase’s character, Martin Qwerly, had limited dialogue, he became memorable for his quiet presence and thoughtful observations, earning a lasting place in the minds of longtime viewers.

Online Reaction: Sympathy And Criticism

As the video spread, social media users expressed a mix of shock, sadness and concern for Chase’s well-being. At the same time, many criticised the decision to film and share his situation, arguing that it crossed ethical boundaries and turned personal hardship into viral content.

The clip reignited broader conversations about how former child actors are treated after fame fades, and how mental health struggles are often consumed publicly rather than addressed with sensitivity.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ His face… pic.twitter.com/uSaqEuuhPN — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Real_Ames) December 22, 2025

Fundraiser Halted Over Privacy Concerns

Following the video’s circulation, a GoFundMe campaign was reportedly launched to support Chase, raising over $1,200 within a short span. The fundraiser was later taken down by Chase’s mother, who cited concerns about her son’s privacy and welfare. People associated with the show have since indicated that steps are being taken to help, though no details have been disclosed.

