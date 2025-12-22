LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Tylor Chase: A viral social media video showing former child actor Tylor Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, has triggered widespread concern and renewed discussion around the lasting impact of early fame. The clip, first recorded and shared in September, has drawn an emotional response from fans while also raising ethical questions about privacy and the public treatment of vulnerable individuals.

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 22, 2025 14:36:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Tylor Chase: A viral social media video showing former child actor Tylor Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, has triggered widespread concern and renewed discussion around the lasting impact of early fame. The clip, first recorded and shared in September, has drawn an emotional response from fans while also raising ethical questions about privacy and the public treatment of vulnerable individuals.

You Might Be Interested In

From Nickelodeon Fame To Viral Footage

Tylor Chase, now 36, rose to recognition for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, the popular Nickelodeon series that aired between 2004 and 2007. In the circulating video, a person filming approaches Chase and asks if he once appeared on the Disney Channel. Chase calmly corrects them, saying “Nickelodeon,” before identifying himself and referencing Ned’s Declassified.

The brief exchange ends with the filmer acknowledging him as a former cast member, a moment that many viewers found both poignant and unsettling.

You Might Be Interested In

A Character Fans Still Remember

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide followed three middle-school friends navigating everyday challenges with humour and warmth. The show starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby and Daniel Curtis Lee as Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook. Though Chase’s character, Martin Qwerly, had limited dialogue, he became memorable for his quiet presence and thoughtful observations, earning a lasting place in the minds of longtime viewers.

Online Reaction: Sympathy And Criticism

As the video spread, social media users expressed a mix of shock, sadness and concern for Chase’s well-being. At the same time, many criticised the decision to film and share his situation, arguing that it crossed ethical boundaries and turned personal hardship into viral content.

The clip reignited broader conversations about how former child actors are treated after fame fades, and how mental health struggles are often consumed publicly rather than addressed with sensitivity.

Fundraiser Halted Over Privacy Concerns

Following the video’s circulation, a GoFundMe campaign was reportedly launched to support Chase, raising over $1,200 within a short span. The fundraiser was later taken down by Chase’s mother, who cited concerns about her son’s privacy and welfare. People associated with the show have since indicated that steps are being taken to help, though no details have been disclosed.

READ MORE: What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Child Actor Tylor ChasedisneyFormer Nickelodeon Starhome-hero-pos-14Homeless In CaliforniaNickelodeonNickelodeon StarTylor Chase

RELATED News

How Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Became The Perfect Choice For ‘India’s National Jiju’

After Dhurandhar Dance Video, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Family’s Qawwali Groove Goes Viral

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Enter Top 10 Indian Films of All Time

James Ransone, Beloved ‘IT Chapter Two’ And ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies By Suicide At 46

LATEST NEWS

How Sarod Maestro Shiraz Ali Khan Was Forced To Flee Violence-Hit Bangladesh Hiding Indian Identity

Discover Anshuka Yoga: Techniques for Strength and Flexibility

Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Trump Stuns North Carolina Rally With Explicit Remarks About Wife Melania’s Undergarments, Says ‘I Think She…’

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Two Bangladeshi Student Leaders Targeted Within A Week: Election Sabotage By Muhammad Yunus Or Foreign Conspiracy? Explained

Moscow Shocked: Senior Russian Military General Fanil Sarvarov Killed In A Car Bomb Explosion, Is Ukraine Responsible?

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral
Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral
Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral
Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Found Homeless In California; Living On The Streets In Poor Condition | Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS