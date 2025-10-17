LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 21:55:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

PARIS (Reuters) -Former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, southern France, following minor surgery that went well, Bardot's office said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Friday. The actress thanked staff and the surgical team at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon and said she is now resting at home. Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances in movies such as "And God Created Woman". As a singer, she also released several records during that time.  She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by GV De Clercq and Peter Graff)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

Who Is Arjun Bijlani? Actor Wins Ashneer Grover’s Show Rise And Fall, Takes Home Rs 28 Lakh

Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi Return, Plot, Cast, Streaming Date Revealed!

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

LATEST NEWS

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

Milan's data centre capacity set to surge tenfold in five years, A2A CEO says

Apple TV+ to get Formula 1 in the US as part of major streaming deal

Milan's data centre capacity set to surge tenfold in five years, A2A CEO says

Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

Exclusive-Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

BRIEF-Xoma Royalty And Lava Therapeutics Announce Amendment To Purchase Agreement

Starbucks investors urge company to restart union talks

Medvedev cruises into Almaty last four

Trump To Meet China’s Xi Jinping In Two Weeks Amid Escalating Tariff War

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
QUICK LINKS