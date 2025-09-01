LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers

Fresh OTT And Theater Thrills: The Conjuring The Last Rites Returns, Inspector Zende Emerges, Surprises Await Viewers

New OTT & Movies Releases This Week (Sept 1-Sept 7, 2025): The first week of September 2025 brings thrilling OTT premieres and blockbuster theatrical releases. From Wednesday Season 2’s mysteries to The Conjuring: Last Rites, audiences can enjoy drama, action, romance, and horror across streaming platforms and cinemas worldwide

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 15:36:00 IST

New OTT & Movies Releases This Week (Sept 1-Sept 7, 2025): The first week of September 2025 is upon us and with it an ingenious new crop of content that will be hitting the big screen and your preferred streaming services. Whether it is a dramatic thriller or a touching comedy, everyone will find something to see. 

The sequels and original titles of Hollywood and the whole world cinema are the most anticipated releases of this week. You feel like going to the movies or having a night in, either way the choice is endless and will keep you entertained.

OTT Release Highlights: Binge-Worthy Content

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2: Following the fabulous success of the first fraction of the season, the concluding episodes of the second season are now available. Expect Wednesday Addams to tackle endless mysteries at Nevermore Academy while she deals with the repercussions of her actions from part one of the season.

Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead in this action-comedy thriller. In order to find an international criminal, he had previously apprehended, an elderly police officer is compelled to come out of retirement. In this thrilling game of cat and mouse, Jim Sarbh plays the antagonist.

Maalik (Prime Video): This film is a period action-crime drama in Hindi that tells the tale of a young gangster in the 1980s in Allahabad. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and it follows his path to power and the fights he has with other gangs and the local police.

The Girlfriend (Prime Video): The series is a psychological thriller centered on a new girlfriend and an overprotective mother, and it is the debut series featuring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke. The narration takes the form of a story based on a novel, which confuses the boundaries of truth.

In-Theaters: Cinematic Experiences

The Conjuring: Last Rites: The most recent addition to the successful horror series goes to the theaters. The movie is sure to introduce more frightening real-life inspired ghost hunts to the big screen. This movie will hit the screens on 5th of September 2025.

Spinal Tap: The End Continues: This is the sequel that fans of the classic mockumentary will rejoice with. Rob Reiner comes back to the helm as the fictional and legendary rock band reunites once again promising to be equally satirical.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Romantic science fiction with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. It is a movie of two strangers meeting during a wedding and in a spectacular way re-living moments of their past, with a touch of love and fate.

Tags: new movies this weekSeptember 2025 OTT releasesweekly OTT and Movies updates

