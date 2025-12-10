From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

After a busy year for film releases and events, many stars appear to be celebrating milestones with luxury wheels. Whether it’s comfort-first MPVs or speed-driven supercars, 2025 has clearly become a favourite year for big-ticket upgrades in Bollywood garages. For some, like Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, the choice reflects personal transitions, while names like Kartik Aaryan lean into style and performance. And with more actors lining up premium vehicles, the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

Vicky Kaushal & Shraddha Kapoor Upgrade With New Lexus Models

Vicky Kaushal has closed 2025 on a stylish note, driving home a new Lexus LM350h MPV, priced close to ₹3.20 crore. The actor picked the premium ride shortly after embracing fatherhood, and the model’s spacious interiors make the purchase feel perfectly timed.

Shraddha Kapoor also refreshed her wheels this year with a graphite-black Lexus LM350h, estimated at around ₹2.93 crore. The actor has already been seen navigating Mumbai in the new MPV, another luxurious addition to her existing line-up.

Kartik Aaryan’s McLaren Takes The Spotlight

Kartik Aaryan continued his fascination for high-powered machines in 2025. His supercar pick, the McLaren GT, remains unmistakable on the road with its sporty frame and performance credentials very much matching his rising stardom and off-screen personality.

Kriti Sanon’s Toyota Vellfire MPV

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon have recently added a luxurious Toyota Vellfire MPV to her car collection, a popular choice among Indian celebrities, spotted by paparazzi in April 2025.

