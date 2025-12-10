LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

After a busy year for film releases and events, many stars appear to be celebrating milestones with luxury wheels. Whether it’s comfort-first MPVs or speed-driven supercars, 2025 has clearly become a favourite year for big-ticket upgrades in Bollywood garages. For some, like Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, the choice reflects personal transitions, while names like Kartik Aaryan lean into style and performance

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year (Pic Credits: Via Instagram, Canva Modified)
From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year (Pic Credits: Via Instagram, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 17:51:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

After a busy year for film releases and events, many stars appear to be celebrating milestones with luxury wheels. Whether it’s comfort-first MPVs or speed-driven supercars, 2025 has clearly become a favourite year for big-ticket upgrades in Bollywood garages. For some, like Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, the choice reflects personal transitions, while names like Kartik Aaryan lean into style and performance. And with more actors lining up premium vehicles, the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

Vicky Kaushal & Shraddha Kapoor Upgrade With New Lexus Models

Vicky Kaushal has closed 2025 on a stylish note, driving home a new Lexus LM350h MPV, priced close to ₹3.20 crore. The actor picked the premium ride shortly after embracing fatherhood, and the model’s spacious interiors make the purchase feel perfectly timed.

Shraddha Kapoor also refreshed her wheels this year with a graphite-black Lexus LM350h, estimated at around ₹2.93 crore. The actor has already been seen navigating Mumbai in the new MPV, another luxurious addition to her existing line-up.

Kartik Aaryan’s McLaren Takes The Spotlight

Kartik Aaryan continued his fascination for high-powered machines in 2025. His supercar pick, the McLaren GT, remains unmistakable on the road with its sporty frame and performance credentials very much matching his rising stardom and off-screen personality.

Kriti Sanon’s Toyota Vellfire MPV

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon have recently added a luxurious Toyota Vellfire MPV to her car collection, a popular choice among Indian celebrities, spotted by paparazzi in April 2025.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundra’s Ex Kritika Kamra Is Now Dating THIS Known Cricket Presenter, Who Is He, And Where Did They First Meet?

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 celebrities car collectionbollywood stars 2025 new carscelebrities luxury wheelskartik aryankriti sanonluxurious carsnew cars actors purchasedshraddha kapoorVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Bollywood’s Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

‘Victims of ISI’: Baloch Leader Slams Pakistan After Dhurandhar Release, Explains How Islamabad Is Sponsoring Terrorism In Entire Region

SVF, In Association With Namanraj Productions Pvt. Ltd & Siddharth Randeria Production LLP, Unveils the First Glimpse of Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki Film

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

How Smartworks Turned Managed Office Campuses Into India’s Most Stable Growth Engine

OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian Borrowers

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Silver Prices Touch ₹1.91 Lakh Record: Here’s Why the Silver Is Beating Gold

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year
From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year
From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year
From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

QUICK LINKS