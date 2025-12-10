Karan Kundra’s Ex Kritika Kamra Is Now Dating THIS Known Cricket Presenter, Who Is He, And Where Did They First Meet?

TV actress Kritika Kamra has recently turned her relationship with one of the most popular content producers and hosts of cricket in India, Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official.

Kritika Kamra goes official with Gaurav Kapur

The actress posted a series of friendly photos of a cuddly breakfast date with Gaurav, which indirectly indicated their romance which fans had been theorizing about months earlier on social media.

In the caption Kritika typed the words breakfast with so that it made it seem like a reference to the popular show Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur.

Gaurav has become one of the most recognisable faces in the entertainment of the cricket industry because of the long-format series that has been marked by close interviews with the largest sporting icons in India.

The photos showed the couple looking very relaxed and happy as they have been going steady over the last few months. Check out the photos here:

When did Kritika Kamra and Kunal Kundra break up?

Kritika and Karan ended their relationship in 2012 after dating for a few years. Neither of them did not made any detailed public announcement at that time but those close to the couple attested that they broke up and that they did it rather amicably and decided to be respectful to one another even after the mutual break-up.

Kritika Kamra has gradually established herself in the film and OTT through the role full of diversity and confidence. Having gained popularity on TV, she easily switched to digital productions, such as Tandav and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, where her presence and performances on screen were highly praised.

In recent times, she featured in the news due to her strong performance in Bambai Meri Jaan, which once again showed that she is one of the most captivating actors of her generation.

Who is Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur is easy and friendly in his hosting style and has got a keen sense of humour. By becoming a VJ then actor, he ended up becoming a household name in presenting cricket and then he made his own Breakfast with Champions where his easy talks with sportsmen made it a popular show.

Since the legends such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, to the stars such as Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj, the show has been like the perfect place where athletes who are on the top can open up and have a relaxed, candid interview, something that is hardly witnessed in regular interviews.

He has established himself a great ground in digital entertainment through his relaxed, natural manner of communicating with others.

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement