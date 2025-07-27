From ‘Saiyaara’ To YRF Signing Spree, OTT Debutante Aneet Padda Shines Bright As Bollywood’s Fastest-Rising Star Of 2025!

After her debut turn in the hit film ‘Saiyaara,’ everyone wants to know what’s next for newcomer Aneet Padda. Rumors of a future release on an OTT platform had recently made headlines, leaving fans speculating.

Yet, sources within Yash Raj Films (YRF), the distinguished banner behind ‘Saiyaara,’ have quickly shifted to dispel these rumors, strongly vouching that Aneet Padda is a “big screen heroine” and will be kept for cinematic releases.

This firm declaration by YRF highlights their dedication to forging Aneet Padda’s career as a leading theatrical star, capitalizing on her rising stardom from ‘Saiyaara,’ which has been a box office phenomenon beating odds against a first-time hero-led film.

Shaping Tomorrow’s Theatrical Stars

YRF’s direct assertion of Aneet Padda’s career path indicates a strategic direction in fostering their talent. Though OTT platforms provide huge reach and varied opportunities, major studios like YRF typically prefer developing big-screen equity for their potential stars. The said project, a court drama titled ‘Nyaya’ (which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur), was reportedly being shot prior to Aneet signing ‘Saiyaara.’

That’s important, since it reveals that ‘Nyaya’ isn’t part of YRF’s post-‘Saiyaara’ game plan for her.1 With a 22-year-old who has just delivered a film likely to breach the ₹400 crore mark, fortifying her theatrical hold is critical. YRF’s idea is to make her the face of a new generation of theatre stars, something that can best be done by delivering consistent big-screen fare that makes headlines across the board and connects strongly with the mass audience at large.

The Changing World: OTT vs. Big Screen Dynamics

The controversy over OTT versus big-screen releases for new talent is an ever-present one in the Indian entertainment scene. Although OTT platforms offer a platform for innovative content and enable actors to demonstrate their versatility, the cultural value and star-making potential of a theatre release cannot be denied in Bollywood. ‘Saiyaara’ itself is a case in point, having made overnight stars of Aneet Padda and co-star Ahaan Panday.

YRF’s move to clear Padda’s future reiterates the studio’s conviction in the long-term appeal of the movie-going experience and their desire to bank on Padda’s strong debut. It implies that although performers might toy with internet ventures, particularly those they were dedicated to before their break-out role, a big studio’s long-term strategy for a break-out star will usually hinge on establishing them on the screen so that they can really shine as leading ladies in the classical meaning of Bollywood diva-hood.

