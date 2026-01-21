From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Rimi Sen: Rimi Sen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Johnny Gaddar, has shifted her career from films to real estate. Once a familiar face on the silver screen and in advertisements with stars like Aamir Khan, Rimi gradually stepped away from Bollywood and the limelight. Today, she is making waves in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

Settling Into Dubai’s Business Landscape

In a recent interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi described how welcoming Dubai has been for newcomers and expatriates. “Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95% of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. There are mosques, temples, and the city focuses on making people’s lives better, easier, and more comfortable,” she said.

Rimi also contrasted Dubai’s business environment with India’s. “In our country, policies change overnight, taxes pile up, and business becomes unnecessarily complicated. Here, the real estate market functions smoothly because there is discipline. Developers focus on their work, agencies on theirs, and everything follows a proper system,” she explained.

She further highlighted the perception of real estate agents in Dubai versus India. “Agents here are treated on par with financial consultants. In India, asking for two months’ brokerage is often seen as a crime,” Rimi noted.

Responding To Social Media Speculation

Two years ago, Rimi became a topic of social media chatter due to her changed appearance in Instagram photos. Addressing the speculation about plastic surgery, she told media, “If people feel that I have had plastic surgery and think it looks good, that’s fine. But I have only had fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment, nothing else.”

She added advice for critics and fans, “Anyone can look good with these treatments and proper self-care. If someone thinks I’ve done something wrong, tell me so I can guide my doctors accordingly.”

