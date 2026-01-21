LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Rimi Sen: Rimi Sen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Johnny Gaddar, has shifted her career from films to real estate. Once a familiar face on the silver screen and in advertisements with stars like Aamir Khan, Rimi gradually stepped away from Bollywood and the limelight. Today, she is making waves in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai (Picture Credits: Instagram)
From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 21, 2026 10:54:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Rimi Sen: Rimi Sen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Hungama, Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Johnny Gaddar, has shifted her career from films to real estate. Once a familiar face on the silver screen and in advertisements with stars like Aamir Khan, Rimi gradually stepped away from Bollywood and the limelight. Today, she is making waves in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

You Might Be Interested In

Settling Into Dubai’s Business Landscape

In a recent interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi described how welcoming Dubai has been for newcomers and expatriates. “Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95% of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. There are mosques, temples, and the city focuses on making people’s lives better, easier, and more comfortable,” she said.

Rimi also contrasted Dubai’s business environment with India’s. “In our country, policies change overnight, taxes pile up, and business becomes unnecessarily complicated. Here, the real estate market functions smoothly because there is discipline. Developers focus on their work, agencies on theirs, and everything follows a proper system,” she explained.

You Might Be Interested In

She further highlighted the perception of real estate agents in Dubai versus India. “Agents here are treated on par with financial consultants. In India, asking for two months’ brokerage is often seen as a crime,” Rimi noted.

Responding To Social Media Speculation

Two years ago, Rimi became a topic of social media chatter due to her changed appearance in Instagram photos. Addressing the speculation about plastic surgery, she told media, “If people feel that I have had plastic surgery and think it looks good, that’s fine. But I have only had fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment, nothing else.”

She added advice for critics and fans, “Anyone can look good with these treatments and proper self-care. If someone thinks I’ve done something wrong, tell me so I can guide my doctors accordingly.”

ALSO READ: Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Actor Rimi SenDhoomGolmaalHungamaJohnny Gaddarphir hera pheriReal Estate AgentRimi Sen

RELATED News

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

David Beckham Breaks Silence On Son Brooklyn’s Instagram Accusations Amid Family Feud , Says ‘Children Allowed To Make Mistakes’

Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari? A Look At Her Love Life And Dating Rumors With Saif Ali Khan’s Son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Who Is Varun Kasturia? Shweta Tiwari Posts Birthday Message, Calls Him ‘Special’ And Says Her Love For Him Is Unchanged

LATEST NEWS

Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? Japanese Man Sentenced To Life For Assassinating Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

‘Attack On 80% Hindus’: Madras HC Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin, Calls ‘Sanatana Abolish’ Remarks Hate Speech, Quashes Case Against Amit Malviya

Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Iran, Says US Will Wipe The Whole Country Off The Face Of Earth ‘If…’

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

My angioplasty made me realize I need to write a book

OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable
From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable
From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable
From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

QUICK LINKS