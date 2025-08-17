LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who is Himanshu Bhau? Gangster Who Opens Fire at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House

Who is Himanshu Bhau? Gangster Who Opens Fire at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House

Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria are behind the open firing at the YouTuber and Influencer Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence.

Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria take responsiblity for open firing at Elvish Yadav's residence. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria take responsiblity for open firing at Elvish Yadav's residence. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 17, 2025 21:43:46 IST

A shocking incident occurred on Sunday morning, three unidentified gunmen opened fire at the YouTuber and Influencer Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence. Hours after the firing, a social media post claimed that gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria are behind the attack. 

Open Firing at Elvish Yadav’s Residence? 

A CCTV footage showed an unidentified biker arriving at Big Boss OTT winner’s Gurugram Sector 57 residence with guns and opening at least two dozen shots and fleeing the scene. The attackers targeted the house gate, doors, windows, and the upper balcony area. 

Who is Behind Elvish Yadav’s Attack? 

The “BHAU GANG” has taken responsibility for the firing at Elvish Yadav’s home. In a social media post, the gang members, Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, were behind the incident, unleashing nearly two dozen rounds. They claimed the shooting was triggered by Elvish Yadav’s promotion of illegal betting apps. According to the post, his activities have  “destroyed many households”.

Instagram user Bhau Ritolia’s post reads,  “Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav’s house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready.”

Who is Himanshu Bhau? 

21-year-old gangster, Himanshu Bhau, currently based in Portugal, is accused in over 30 criminal cases across India. Himanshu has stepped into the world of crime at the young age of 17. And since involved in multiple crimes, including murder and extortion. He is considered to be a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Tags: Elvish Yadavelvish yadav firingelvish yadav house firefiring at elvish yadav homeHimanshu BhauNeeraj Faridpuria

Who is Himanshu Bhau? Gangster Who Opens Fire at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House

