Home > Entertainment > Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online

Anushka Shetty’s powerful crime-action drama Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is set for its OTT premiere on September 26, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The multilingual release promises gripping revenge, rebellion, and raw action across 240+ countries.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 25, 2025 10:33:33 IST

The much-awaited crime action drama Ghaati, with the powerful Anushka Shetty in the lead, is set for a digital release that would take the raw and untamed tale of the Eastern Ghats right to your homes. National Award Winner Krish Jagarlamudi has directed the film, which shines a light on the dark world of a marginal community entrapped in an illegal trade network on the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). Shetty’s character, Sheelavathi, was initially an unwitting participant in the illegal trade and is pushed to her breaking point through both personal tragedy and the terrible exploitation of her people.

Revenge and rebellion against a brutal syndicate run by the Naidu brothers is the thrilling heart of the narrative. Having completed its theatrical run, the movie is now ready for a digital release, thus promising intense multilingual action to viewers around the world.

Digital Streaming Acquisition

The suspense action drama released in theaters on September 5, 2025, sealed a lucrative deal for its post-theatrical run. The global exclusive streaming rights for Ghaati have been said to have been acquired by the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.

Reports state that this acquisition was one of the largest digital deals in Anushka Shetty’s career and allowed the filmmakers to recover a considerable part of the movie’s budget just through the streaming deal. The film, produced by First Frame Entertainments, will be made available to members in several languages, thus ensuring maximum reach across regions and demographics.

Global Release Blueprint

Film buffs who missed the theatrical release can now plan their calendars, as the official OTT release date for Ghaati has just been confirmed for September 26, 2025. It will stream throughout the entire territory of India and more than 240 other countries and territories across the globe. Not just in Telugu, the movie will also be dubbed for the audiences in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a pan-India movie release.

Clearly, the strategy is to go for the multi-lingual launch on Prime Video for optimum coverage, besides the star power of Anushka Shetty and the curiosity-pulling dramatic action of tribal resilience and vengeance.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’

Tags: Anushka ShettyGhaati OTTGhaati Prime Video

QUICK LINKS