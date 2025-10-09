LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025 Amir Khan Muttaq business news Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup delhi weather update donald trump antifa asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas began her Karva Chauth 2025 celebrations with daughter Malti Marie, sharing glimpses of her mehendi featuring husband Nick Jonas’s name. The actress, balancing shoots in India and the U.S., continues to embrace her traditions while preparing for her next film with SS Rajamouli.

Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 9, 2025 09:23:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started her Karva Chauth 2025 celebrations for her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress, who has been balancing her work between India and the U.S., shared a glimpse of her festive preparations on Instagram.

 She revealed her Karva Chauth mehendi design, which featured Nick’s full name, “Nicolas,” written in Hindi.

Her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also joined the celebrations. Priyanka posted a photo showing her three-year-old daughter’s mehendi-tattooed hands, marking a joyful start to the festival with family.

PC: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PC: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PC: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PC’s Love For Nick Jonas 

In a past interview on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka spoke about her and Nick’s shared spiritual beliefs. She mentioned that she was raised in a Hindu family while Nick grew up in a Christian household.

She explained that despite their different faiths, they share the same spiritual understanding. Priyanka said both of them believe that all religions lead to one higher power. Their mutual respect for each other’s beliefs strengthens their bond and reflects in how they celebrate festivals together.

Priyanka and Nick’s Relationship and Family Life

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. The couple honored both their faiths by having Hindu and Christian wedding rituals. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Since then, Priyanka and Nick have often shared glimpses of their family moments on social media. The couple continues to balance their busy professional lives with their shared commitment to family traditions and cultural celebrations.

Priyanka’s Upcoming Film Projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming jungle adventure film. The project also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The highly anticipated film has generated massive buzz, and the first look is expected to release in November. Priyanka’s fans eagerly await her return to Indian cinema through this big-budget project. Apart from her film commitments, she continues to manage her global ventures and philanthropic work, maintaining her place as one of India’s most successful global icons.

Must Read: Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Karva Chauthmalti marieMehandinick jonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas

RELATED News

Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes
Dolly Parton says 'I ain't dead yet' after sister sparked alarm
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
Hollywood, Bollywood groups lobby Indian panel to protect content from AI models
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket
Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Visit To India: What’s On Agenda?
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues
Alibaba partners with NBA in multi-year AI and cloud computing deal
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Cubs hang on for 4-3 win over Brewers to avoid elimination in NLDS
Pharma Firm Owner Arrested In Chennai During Joint Operation Over 20 Children’s Deaths Linked To Coldrif Syrup
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Prestige Estates, IRB InvIT QIP, Lupin’s New Plant, Senco Gold’s Growth, Escorts Kubota Investment, And Greenleaf Envirotech In Focus
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

QUICK LINKS