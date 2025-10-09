Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started her Karva Chauth 2025 celebrations for her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress, who has been balancing her work between India and the U.S., shared a glimpse of her festive preparations on Instagram.

She revealed her Karva Chauth mehendi design, which featured Nick’s full name, “Nicolas,” written in Hindi.

Her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also joined the celebrations. Priyanka posted a photo showing her three-year-old daughter’s mehendi-tattooed hands, marking a joyful start to the festival with family.

PC’s Love For Nick Jonas

In a past interview on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka spoke about her and Nick’s shared spiritual beliefs. She mentioned that she was raised in a Hindu family while Nick grew up in a Christian household.

She explained that despite their different faiths, they share the same spiritual understanding. Priyanka said both of them believe that all religions lead to one higher power. Their mutual respect for each other’s beliefs strengthens their bond and reflects in how they celebrate festivals together.

Priyanka and Nick’s Relationship and Family Life

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. The couple honored both their faiths by having Hindu and Christian wedding rituals. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Since then, Priyanka and Nick have often shared glimpses of their family moments on social media. The couple continues to balance their busy professional lives with their shared commitment to family traditions and cultural celebrations.

Priyanka’s Upcoming Film Projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming jungle adventure film. The project also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The highly anticipated film has generated massive buzz, and the first look is expected to release in November. Priyanka’s fans eagerly await her return to Indian cinema through this big-budget project. Apart from her film commitments, she continues to manage her global ventures and philanthropic work, maintaining her place as one of India’s most successful global icons.

