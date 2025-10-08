LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, known for hits like "Mera Dil" and "Kangani," passed away at 33 after 11 days on a ventilator following a severe road accident near Ludhiana. Fans and celebrities mourn the loss of this soulful voice and cultural icon.

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 33 After Tragic Road Accident (Pc: X)
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 33 After Tragic Road Accident (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 8, 2025 11:40:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

Rajvir Jawanda, one of the most cherished voices of the Punjabi music industry, succumbed to the tedious hours of life on the ventilator after an arduous battle of 11 days. The voice of a generation was just 33 years old and was famous for his mesmerizing voice and Soulful creations.He never knew that a bad road accident at the end of last month would keep him in this condition.

Although he received countless valuable assistance in medicine and prayers from millions of fans, he eventually lost the battle with the ailments, leaving the entire Punjabi entertainment fraternity in deep pain. The entire Punjabi and those who knew Rajvir are devastated by this tragic loss.

Rajvir Jawanda Accident Update: The Tragic Incident

The accident occurred on the highway near Ludhiana when Rajvir Jawanda’s car reportedly lost control following a sudden tire burst. He sustained severe internal injuries including lung and head trauma. He was rushed to a private hospital and put on the ventilator. Doctors reportedly declared him to be in a critical condition all through the treatment.

Vigils and prayers were held for his recovery; miracles were hoped for, but sadly, those miracles ceased to exist-some said. Rajvir was famous for many hit songs like “Mera Dil” and “Kangani” but even more adored for his humble temperament and grounded principles. His accident became the prime talk across Punjab, with the fans waiting for every single day for updates about his health.

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Death News: A Void in the Music Industry

Rajvir Jawanda’s death has been termed as a loss for Punjabi music. His style of singing has had great influence over the new bards of today, and tributes have poured in from celebrities, singers, and fans the world over. Many artists have dubbed him a “true cultural icon,” whose songs glorified Punjabi heritage and youth. 

A public prayer meeting is expected in the hometown of the legend where thousands may assemble to salute their last rights. A legacy of Rajvir Jawanda will, however, keep on living through his music, inspiring so many young, under-age stars in the years to come.

Also Read: Sania Mirza’s Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik Faces Divorce Rumours With Third Wife Sana Javed: Fans Shocked!

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 11:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: -home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Day 44: Malti Chahar Pushes Tanya Mittal Into Pool; Nomination Drama Unfolds
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars
Kantara Chapter 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes ₹400 Crore, Surpasses Kantara And Vikram
Congo Comedians Use Dark Humor to Heal War-Weary Audiences Displaced by M23 Rebel Conflict
Disney Acquires Rights to Katherine Rundell’s “Impossible Creatures” Fantasy Series for Film Adaptation

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 8-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
How To Book Tickets For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025? Check Here Tour Schedule, Tickets
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump’s Aide And Trusted Insider Confirmed As The Next Ambassador To India
{OUT} | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (8.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident
Horoscope Today, October 08, 2025: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice – Devotees Get Emotional After This Video
UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: Direct Link of UGC NET Application Form, Last Date to Apply
New Zealand Cuts Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 2.5% as RBNZ Signals More Easing Ahead
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Y+ Security: What It Means And Who Is Eligible?
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident

QUICK LINKS