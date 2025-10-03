LIVE TV
Sania Mirza's Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik Faces Divorce Rumours With Third Wife Sana Javed: Fans Shocked!

Rumors swirl around Shoaib Malik and his third wife, Sana Javed, after a viral video shows visible tension. Fans speculate about a possible split, while the couple remains silent, continuing Malik’s history of high-profile, short-lived marriages.

Sania Mirza’s Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik Faces Divorce Rumours With Sana Javed (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 3, 2025 17:53:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The stormy marriage life of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is back in headlines with rumors running wild of a rift in his marriage with his third wife, actress Sana Javed. Their marriage, right after Malik’s divorce from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza (Sana’s ex-wife), came as a shock to the fans and the media by early 2024. The tension between the couple was put in the spotlight a few months after their wedding when they were seen publicly together.

This prompted a flurry of rumors regarding their possible separation; thus, questions about the cricketer’s private life became ever so pertinent. While rumors thrived, Malik and Javed ducked any controversy by not accepting or denying the divorce buzz, thereby leaving it to the public’s interpretation. For glamorous personalities like Malik and Javed, anything in their personal lives is bound to be magnified by the media, especially after Malik’s disastrous episode with his first marriage.

Viral Video and Public Disconnect

The divorce rumor mill has largely churned recently due to a video clip of a recent event going viral online. In this video, one could almost tell from the lack of warmth and interaction between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. Neither was seen closing together, almost always with little communication.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voice Of Netizens (@voiceofnetizens)



Exciting facial expressions of invisible grief trapped in the eyes of the actress became the focal point by which everyone drew in viewers. From this, the public could easily relate the visible differences to a couple at a single event, which totally contrasts their initial ‘happily ever after’ story told by their surprise wedding announcement. Much speculation has, thus, been generated about the status of their private lives.

 A Brief History of Controversial Unions

Shoaib Malik’s impending parting with Sana Javed would spell bad news as it was going to be his third divorced wife. Going back to history, it dates as far back as before the ex-wife of Shoaib, Sania Mirza. This was Shoaib Malik’s second marriage, and it finally ended in 2024 after her family confirmed the divorce that had been initiated by Mirza using a method of divorce called ‘Khula’ in the Islamic legal system-casting doubts about Malik-allegedly for months due to speculations of an extramarital affair.

All the more controversy raged with Malik marrying Sana Javed, who had just divorced her husband; in fact, all attention started to shift to Malik, who hardly waited for his marriage with the deceased wife to wind up and remarried. A timeline in his romantic life has always attracted public attention. Hence, this pattern suggests an endless cycle of high-profile short-lived unions ending in speculation and media scrutiny.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 5:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS