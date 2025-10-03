LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha charm fans in a viral Fake Talk Show. The mom-to-be teases her husband with a fun question on turmeric, blending Bollywood humor and political charm into a heartwarming glimpse of their journey to parenthood.

Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show with Raghav Chaddha goes viral with ‘ghar me haldi?’ banter (Pc: Youtube)
Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show with Raghav Chaddha goes viral with ‘ghar me haldi?’ banter (Pc: Youtube)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 3, 2025 16:53:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Actor Parineeti Chopra and his soon-to-be-parents Raghav Chadda, who is a politician, have swept up another set of hearts, this time through their adorable banter in an entertaining “Fake Talk Show,” hosted by the actress herself. The very recent announcement of their expecting child became more live when the husband-and-wife couple displayed their chemistry in a short video, wherein Parineeti transformed into a hilarious host and subjected her husband with some fun questions about their married life. One particular moment went viral, especially when she asked her ultra-interesting husband, “Where is the turmeric kept in the house?”

The Haldi Diplomacy

The cheerful interrogation began with Raghav trying to impress upon his wife his culinary skills in making her “haldi wala doodh” (turmeric milk) every night, a drink supposedly good for any young mother. But then Parineeti decided to take this one step further into a light-hearted test of domestic knowledge. When Raghav could not immediately point to the location of the turmeric jar, something hardly visible in any Indian kitchen he decided to become all diplomatically evasive and said, “Aap aam khaiye, gutliyaan kyun gin rahe ho?” (Enjoy the mangoes, why are you counting the seeds?).

He essentially told her to ignore such trivial matters (the turmeric jar) and focus on the good news (the baby). The little banter gave very innocent, relatable insights into their lives, effortlessly bridging the gulf from Bollywood glamour to political seriousness with some form of everyday humour.

The Expectant Power Couple

The most apt reflection of their journey which seamlessly vanishes between cinema and politics comes in the viral “Fake Talk Show?” Parineeti and Raghav have broken the news of their pregnancy through an adorable post on social media which features a cake inscribed with “1+1=3,” and an indication for their excitement to welcome his or her first child. The candid, fun video, shared by Parineeti, acts as a warm, informal bridge to their fans celebrating their new chapter with refreshing honesty.

It humorously proves that even in a high-profile marriage between a film star and a Member of Parliament, the greatest challenge remains locating the common spices in the kitchen. This clip has made them have one of the most entertaining yet down-to-earth power couples in India, even as they prepare for parenthood.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Shocking Video Game Incident: Daughter’s Unexpected Request For Nude Pics Leaves Him Stunned

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fake Talk Showparineeti chopraRaghav Chaddha

RELATED News

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Sean Combs Sentencing: Meet Indian-Origin US Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian Considering 6–7 Year Jail Term for ‘Diddy’
Sania Mirza’s Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik Faces Divorce Rumours With Third Wife Sana Javed: Fans Shocked!

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?
Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist
Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist
Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist
Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

QUICK LINKS