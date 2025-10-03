Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Fake Talk Show With Raghav Chaddha Turns Hilarious With ‘Ghar Me Haldi?’ Twist

Actor Parineeti Chopra and his soon-to-be-parents Raghav Chadda, who is a politician, have swept up another set of hearts, this time through their adorable banter in an entertaining “Fake Talk Show,” hosted by the actress herself. The very recent announcement of their expecting child became more live when the husband-and-wife couple displayed their chemistry in a short video, wherein Parineeti transformed into a hilarious host and subjected her husband with some fun questions about their married life. One particular moment went viral, especially when she asked her ultra-interesting husband, “Where is the turmeric kept in the house?”

The Haldi Diplomacy

The cheerful interrogation began with Raghav trying to impress upon his wife his culinary skills in making her “haldi wala doodh” (turmeric milk) every night, a drink supposedly good for any young mother. But then Parineeti decided to take this one step further into a light-hearted test of domestic knowledge. When Raghav could not immediately point to the location of the turmeric jar, something hardly visible in any Indian kitchen he decided to become all diplomatically evasive and said, “Aap aam khaiye, gutliyaan kyun gin rahe ho?” (Enjoy the mangoes, why are you counting the seeds?).

He essentially told her to ignore such trivial matters (the turmeric jar) and focus on the good news (the baby). The little banter gave very innocent, relatable insights into their lives, effortlessly bridging the gulf from Bollywood glamour to political seriousness with some form of everyday humour.

The Expectant Power Couple

The most apt reflection of their journey which seamlessly vanishes between cinema and politics comes in the viral “Fake Talk Show?” Parineeti and Raghav have broken the news of their pregnancy through an adorable post on social media which features a cake inscribed with “1+1=3,” and an indication for their excitement to welcome his or her first child. The candid, fun video, shared by Parineeti, acts as a warm, informal bridge to their fans celebrating their new chapter with refreshing honesty.

It humorously proves that even in a high-profile marriage between a film star and a Member of Parliament, the greatest challenge remains locating the common spices in the kitchen. This clip has made them have one of the most entertaining yet down-to-earth power couples in India, even as they prepare for parenthood.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Shocking Video Game Incident: Daughter’s Unexpected Request For Nude Pics Leaves Him Stunned