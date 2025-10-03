LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar Reveals Shocking Video Game Incident: Daughter's Unexpected Request For Nude Pics Leaves Him Stunned

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar revealed a shocking incident where his 10-year-old daughter was asked for nude photos during a video game. The revelation highlights the urgent need for parental vigilance, child safety online, and accountability from gaming platforms to curb cyber threats.

Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Faces Shocking Online Threat During Video Game (Pc: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Faces Shocking Online Threat During Video Game (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 3, 2025 16:17:04 IST

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s recent revelation of an alarming incident has served as a chilling reminder of the dark underbelly of the digital world. During what was perceived as innocent video gaming, Kumar disclosed that an anonymous user demanded nude photographs from then ten-year-old Nitara, his daughter. Clearly shocking, the incident was a reminder that the threat of cyber bullying and sexual harassment online looms large, even at the threshold of a celebrity door; an attack that could affect anyone from any status.

Kumar was emphatic that the event had emotional repercussions for his daughter, that his family was quick to act in rectifying the situation, and warned parents to keep a very close watch on their children’s online activities. The incident stands to remind how easy it is for predators to encroach on children’s spaces through online platforms.

Akshay Kumar Parental Vigilance and Digital Safety

The incident hit is the need for proactive parental vigilance concerning children’s lives on the digital front. In stateful fact perspective, a current trend shows that over 60% of children aged 8-16 engage in online gaming, making such environments prime targets for malicious actors. Parents have to monitor not only the screen time their children use but also find out, with whom and what type of communication, they spend their time on a digital platform.

Regular open discussions about online safety will be needed along with clear boundaries as to what is acceptable to share online about personal information or images. The immediacy of the threat, such as a request for explicit content during a live game, shows the evolution of online predation from passive contact to aggressive demands.

Akshay Kumar Gaming Platform Responsibility and Security

Typically, popular multiplayer games that most players flock to lack strong age-verification systems or real-time online content moderation sophisticated enough to immediately flag and block such obscene discussions. Obviously, such things point a finger at the gaming platforms for putting in place tight regulations through increased AI-based filtering of chat and making easy-to-reach immediate reporting options availed.

Educational campaigns to enlighten users, particularly minors, on the use of available safety settings and reporting channels must also be conducted by the companies. Safety in the digital sphere has to be just as much the responsibility of parents and users as well as the platforms themselves.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS