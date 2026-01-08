LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra to Join Elite Award Presenter Lineup With Hollywood Stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Priyanka Chopra joins the elite award presenter lineup at the Golden Globes 2026, sharing the stage with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, highlighting her rising global influence.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 22:41:54 IST

The international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been officially appointed to be one of the hosts at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, thereby making her a member of the same league as Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Mila Kunis. Moreover, a situation like this heightens the publicity that she receives due to being a rising star in Hollywood.

Star-Studded Presenter Line-up 

On January 8, 2026, the Golden Globes organizers released the list of people who would be presenting at the award ceremony and assured them of a night to remember. Apart from the talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the list also comprises the who’s who of the entertainment world, with the inclusion of the likes of Jennifer Garner, Macaulay Culkin, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, and the pop singer Charli XCX. Furthermore, the likes of Ana de Armas, Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, and Zoë Kravitz, who are top stars of the Hollywood industry, would also be gracing the occasion with their presence.

Event Details and Broadcast

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be presented by the comedian Nikki Glaser and will be live broadcast on CBS on January 11, 2026. The event will start at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, which is 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday for the Indian audience. The show will also be streamed on Paramount+. The Golden Globes, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will honor the excellent achievements in movies, television, and music during the past year.

 

Priyanka Chopra’s Global Moment

The role of Priyanka as a presenter signifies her expanding global presence. She is still living off her projects, such as Citadel Season 2 and The Bluff, and she has just been able to maintain a few Indian successes along with Hollywood triumphs. Moreover, she is the one who has the most support from fans regarding her upcoming Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, which is planned for a grand release during Sankranti 2027. Her presence at the Golden Globes adds a strong global and Indian representation to the prestigious event.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 10:41 PM IST
Tags: award presenterCBSGeorge ClooneyGolden Globe AwardsGolden Globes 2026Hollywood starsJulia RobertsNikki Glaserpriyanka chopra

