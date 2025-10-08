LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney punjabi singer us-ambassador-to-india - Air Force Day India In Kyiv Canadian PM Carney
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

Gordon Ramsay executive produces “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” on Apple TV+, following restaurants worldwide striving for Michelin recognition. The eight-part series explores the intense pressure, creativity, and dedication behind earning and maintaining prestigious culinary stars.

Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 8, 2025 12:01:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian LONDON (Reuters) -Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay goes behind the camera for a new series, “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars”, that shines the spotlight on restaurants working to attain the coveted culinary accolade.    The multi-starred restaurateur and TV personality is an executive producer of the eight-part Apple TV+ series premiering on Friday, which visits eateries in the United States, Britain, Italy, Nordics and Mexico seeking to gain, or retain, stars. “(It) is a sort of a real reflection on what goes on in these businesses: what’s at stake, what kind of jeopardy is up for grabs and then the emotions,” Ramsay told Reuters.    “This is (an)…unscripted, real version of life in the culinary world and the extent you go to for the badge of honour … Actors want Oscars, football players want F.A. Cup winners’ medals, chefs want Michelin stars.”    Episodes show host Jesse Burgess meeting chefs as they compose menus, primp up dishes and seek to impress that lone diner who may be a secret Michelin inspector. There is also input from the anonymous Michelin inspectors, voiced by actors.    “We ask them questions and they answer. In reality, it was all … very secretive so that none of the producers or nobody actually saw the real-life inspectors,” Burgess said.  “They just judge the food on the plate.” The first Michelin guide was published by the French tyre company in 1900, with the restaurant star rating introduced in the 1920s. The annual guides award up to three stars. Ramsay received his first Michelin star when he was head chef at London restaurant Aubergine. His own Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has held three stars since 2001. “You become an overnight sensation and then you’ve got the fight and the slug to maintain it … you need to understand the word delegation, teaching, creating, and most importantly, passing the baton on,” he said. “I have one foot in the kitchen and one foot in the media world and am I there 16 hours a day? No, of course I’m not. I am there like a conductor and I’ll sign things off, but I want to hear from them … And so maintaining it is where the real work starts.” Asked if he still gets nervous when Michelin issues new editions of the guide, Ramsay said: “I do get nervous … no one likes losing … (going) down to even two stars is unique, but … it’s major headlines if you do. I’m often asked, ‘What would you do if you did lose a star?’ Then, I’d fight and win it back.” (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 11:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: behind-the-scenescelebrity chefchef challengesculinary competitionfine diningfood TV seriesglobal restaurantsGordon RamsayJesse BurgessKnife EdgeMarie-Louise GumuchianMichelin guide historyMichelin starsrestaurants

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Day 44: Malti Chahar Pushes Tanya Mittal Into Pool; Nomination Drama Unfolds
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35 After 11 Days On Ventilator Following Tragic Road Accident
Kantara Chapter 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes ₹400 Crore, Surpasses Kantara And Vikram
Congo Comedians Use Dark Humor to Heal War-Weary Audiences Displaced by M23 Rebel Conflict
Disney Acquires Rights to Katherine Rundell’s “Impossible Creatures” Fantasy Series for Film Adaptation

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 8-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery WEDNESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
How To Book Tickets For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025? Check Here Tour Schedule, Tickets
Who Is Sergio Gor? Trump’s Aide And Trusted Insider Confirmed As The Next Ambassador To India
{OUT} | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (8.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Horoscope Today, October 08, 2025: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice – Devotees Get Emotional After This Video
UGC NET 2025 December Notification OUT: Direct Link of UGC NET Application Form, Last Date to Apply
New Zealand Cuts Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 2.5% as RBNZ Signals More Easing Ahead
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Y+ Security: What It Means And Who Is Eligible?
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars
Gordon Ramsay Launches Apple TV+ Series “Knife Edge” Spotlighting Chefs Chasing Michelin Stars

QUICK LINKS