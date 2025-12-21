LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Govinda Birthday: A Look At Bollywood’s ‘Hero No.1’ Major Controversies In 2025

Govinda Birthday: Govinda, one of Bollywood's most charismatic stars, is celebrated for his flawless comic timing and larger-than-life performances across a string of hit films. The actor turned 62 on December 21. Over the years, he has not only entertained audiences with his humour but also delivered memorable performances and iconic on-screen pairings that earned him widespread admiration.

Govinda Birthday: A Look At Bollywood's 'Hero No.1' Major Controversies In 2025 (Image Credit: Govinda via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 21, 2025 13:19:41 IST

Govinda Birthday: A Look At Bollywood’s ‘Hero No.1’ Major Controversies In 2025

Govinda Birthday: Govinda, one of Bollywood’s most charismatic stars, is celebrated for his flawless comic timing and larger-than-life performances across a string of hit films. The actor turned 62 on December 21. Over the years, he has not only entertained audiences with his humour but also delivered memorable performances and iconic on-screen pairings that earned him widespread admiration. On his birthday, here’s a look back at 10 must-watch films that define Govinda’s enduring legacy in Hindi cinema.

Key Controversies And Headlines That Kept Him In The News-

Feud Ends, Family Reunites

One of the biggest talking points of the year was the end of Govinda’s long-running rift with his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, and niece-in-law Kashmera Shah. The reconciliation became public at Aarti Singh’s wedding and was later reaffirmed on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where both sides spoke openly about putting seven years of estrangement behind them.

Hospitalised After Accidental Gunshot

In November 2025, Govinda was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after accidentally injuring his leg while cleaning his licensed revolver at home. He received treatment at Criticare Hospital and was discharged after recovery. Police later confirmed that there was no foul play involved.

Divorce Buzz Shut Down

Rumours of trouble in Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja surfaced earlier this year, sparking speculation about a possible divorce. The couple, however, dismissed the claims by appearing together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Sunita firmly stating that their relationship remained strong.

Public Apology Over Priest Row

Govinda also issued a public apology after remarks made by his wife about family priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla sparked backlash. In a video message, the actor expressed regret and acknowledged the priest’s support during challenging phases of his life.

Career Reflections and Comeback Talk

On his birthday and in multiple interviews, Govinda reflected on his career, admitting that entering politics was a misstep. He hinted at new projects and suggested that industry politics had impacted his career trajectory.

Song Controversy Sparks Protest

Separately, a Tamil song titled “Govinda… Govinda…” from Santhanam’s film DD Next Level triggered protests over religious sentiments in May 2025, leading to its removal from all platforms.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Govinda Birthday: A Look At Bollywood’s ‘Hero No.1’ Major Controversies In 2025

Govinda Birthday: A Look At Bollywood’s ‘Hero No.1’ Major Controversies In 2025

