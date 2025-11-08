LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Grammy Nominations 2026 Full List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga Among Top Contenders

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 02:21:49 IST

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Awards nominations with nine nods, the Recording Academy announced on Friday. Lamar is nominated for record, song, and album of the year. He’s also up for pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song, and rap album, along with two nominations in rap performance.

Lamar’s chart-topping album “GNX” continues his streak of success, becoming his fifth consecutive studio album to earn an album of the year nomination, a record no other artist has achieved. If he wins, it would mark his first win in that category and make “GNX” only the third rap album ever to take the top prize, after Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” (2004) and Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” (1999).

Following Lamar are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian producer Cirkut with seven nominations each. Gaga received her first-ever simultaneous nods for record, song, and album of the year. Her latest project “Mayhem” also earned nominations in pop and dance categories.

Antonoff scored nominations for his collaborations with Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter and could tie Babyface’s record of most career wins in the “Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)” category if he wins. Cirkut is also up for the same title and earned multiple nominations for his work on Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

Other top contenders include Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea, each with six nominations. The album of the year lineup includes Lamar’s “GNX,” Gaga’s “Mayhem,” Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” and Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia.”

Rosé made history as the first K-pop artist nominated for record of the year. Meanwhile, the best new artist category features Katseye, Olivia Dean, The Marias, Addison Rae, and others.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live on February 1 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, streaming on CBS and Paramount+.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 2:21 AM IST
