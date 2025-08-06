Grayson Dolan Announces Engagement To Eleni Stamoulis – Former YouTuber Shares Stunning Photos Of the Special Moment With Fans

One of the Dolan Twins, Grayson Dolan, previously a YouTuber is now engaged in marriage to his girlfriend, Eleni Stamoulis. The news which was a sweet surprise to the fans that had been stalking the couple whose relationship has been mostly kept out of the spotlight, has been announced by Stamoulis on her Instagram. The news can be described as the new turning point in the life of the internet celebrity as in recent years he chose to quit the YouTube scene and concentrate on his personal life.

The photos of the proposal of Eleni are stunning, and this is because Eleni posted some of her engagement photos which give a glimpse of the world they are in so secretly and they are just beautiful with an oval-cut diamond ring and a perfect and elegant backdrop of sunshine-filled scenery which indicates that Eleni may have been proposed in a romantic destination. Being the younger brother of Ethan Dolan who got married to Kristina Alice in last year, the act of marriage by Grayson also proves to be an addition to the testimony of the brothers on the move in life other than creation of the material. Friends, family members and fans have bombarded the couple with many love wishes who will be wishing them success on this new adventure.

The Proposal and Engagement Ring

Stamoulis announced the news on her Instagram. She is shown wearing her beautiful engagement ring and the images show it in all its glory as a diamond oval gemstone on a thin gold with pave diamonds bands.







In one of the images, Eleni is seen standing in front of Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Metropolitan Church thus leaving many to wonder whether the proposal was in Greece. Another photo has a beautiful sunset background which contributes to the romanticism and beauty of that moment. Congratulations messages rushed in on the post, with one particularly touching one by Grayson sister-in-law Kristina Dolan commenting with crying and heart emojis.

Grayson and Eleni: A Private Romance

Grayson Dolan and Eleni Stamoulis decided not to publicize their relationship, which is an immense difference with the popularity of Grayson Dolan in his former career. They started dating back in 2024 as they were spotted together holding hands on a beach in rumored romance. They had not made remarks about each other in the social media before the engagement, but persons close to them could observe the ways in which they had much in common and connected with each other.

The secrecy option that they took in their relationship guaranteed that they win foundation before the flashy of paparazzi and such an engagement would be an individual and meaningful escapade.

