‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ X Reviews: Vir Das Film Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Triptii Dimri Impresses Netizens

The absurd spy comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das, is already making a lot of noise just before its theatrical release on January 16, thanks to the early reviews and the endorsements of celebrities on social media. The reactions from Bollywood actors and netizens alike point to one conclusion: the film is a non-stop thrill ride of entertainment loaded with crazy humour and remarkable acting.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, the actress who has been given a lot of credit for her varied roles, expressed her enthusiasm after viewing the movie. She took to Instagram Stories to say that Happy Patel is “such a fun ride, full dhamaal,” praised the whole cast, and said that every acting was “ek se badhkar ek.” She also wished the team good luck, underlining the film’s contagious energy. Triptii Dimri agreed and described the movie as “such a joy from start to finish”.

She encouraged the viewers to watch the film in theaters and said that she was “so impressed” and invited them not to miss the chance to be part of such an event. Vir Das wrote back to her, expressing his gratitude for her support and her kind words.

Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel, who is the star of the movie, also joined the club of those who praised the film. She referred to the film as an “entertaining, heartfelt, and beautifully performed” joy ride. She recommended it as the perfect movie for a weekend at the theater, saying that the audience’s plans are “sorted” already.

Besides the reactions of the celebrities, social media users were enthusiastic about the film’s bold and crazy comedy. One user on X described the film as “one hell of an entertainer,” complimenting Vir Das’ crazy performance, the clever dialogues, and the unforgettable guest appearances, most notably that of Aamir Khan.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, under the direction of Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, Amog Ranadive’s co-authoring, and incorporating comedic and humorous elements, is ultimately a blend of a spy movie and stand-up comedy. The film has strong early word of mouth and celebrity support, and it is expected to have a good opening at the box office.