Home > Entertainment > Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor's Next? Full Details Inside

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor's Next? Full Details Inside

After eight years, Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor reunite to adapt the classic Heer Ranjha. Rohit Saraf, known for Mismatched and The Sky Is Pink, steps into the lead role, blending modern Gen-Z charm with folklore. Production remains secretive, with a new actress cast as Heer.

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf to Lead Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor's Epic Folk Tale Adaptation
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf to Lead Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Epic Folk Tale Adaptation

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 15, 2026 15:44:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

The entire film industry is excited because Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor will work together again after eight years which they announced on Valentine’s Day.

The two leading actors will now adapt the famous folk tale of Heer Ranjha after their first project, Laila Majnu, achieved success as a cult classic, which came after its scheduled release.

The public became interested in the project when Sajid Ali revealed its first look through his nostalgic tribute to the 2018 movie, which showed the character’s eternal conflict through new performers.

The original cast return was first demanded by fans, but current reports show the creators intend to cast a popular modern actor who will play the lead role.

Rohit Saraf Casting Speculation

The lead actor role now has Rohit Saraf confirmed as the main casting announcement for production. Known widely for his “chocolate boy” charm in Mismatched and his nuanced performance in The Sky Is Pink, Saraf is reportedly stepping into his most intense role yet.

The transition from a digital darling to the lead of an Imtiaz Ali-produced epic marks a pivotal shift in his career trajectory. Producers expect his Gen-Z appeal to connect traditional folklore with modern audience preferences.

Saraf’s work in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari demonstrates his acting skills, which he will apply to create a Ranjha character who shows both vulnerability and approachability to viewers in 2026.

Heer Ranjha Production Details

The production maintains its secretive atmosphere, which extends to the female lead role. The producers have announced that they have selected an unknown actress to portray Heer, who will join the established tradition of introducing new performers to cinematic roles.

Ektaa Kapoor has explained that Laila Majnu required multiple years to achieve its status as a “cult” film, but this new adaptation will create immediate emotional connections with audiences throughout the Indian diaspora.

The film follows its own distinct “rhythm,” as Imtiaz Ali described it, through its combination of everlasting devotion themes and contemporary youth romantic expressions.

Also Read: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 3:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Ektaa KapoorHeer Ranjhaimtiaz alirohit saraf

Tags: Ektaa KapoorHeer Ranjhaimtiaz alirohit saraf

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside
Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside
Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside
Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

