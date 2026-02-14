Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

Tamil cinema experiences a major transformation because Lokesh Kanagaraj, an accomplished director, now acts as an on-screen performer.

Director Arun Matheswaran has made a daring choice when he chose the LCU creator to play the main role in his new project DC.

The makers of the film released a “Bloody Valentine” preview, which has created a major online disturbance because it displays an unexpected, authentic, and intense aspect of Lokesh that his fans never expected to see.

Lokesh has completely accepted Matheswaran’s dark and high-contrast universe, which he now presents to viewers through his entire performance.

Cinematic Transformation

The new footage shows that Lokesh Kanagaraj completed a complete physical transformation to develop his character Devadas. In the sneak peek, he shows a complete break from his normal appearance through his unkempt, rugged look, which shows his character drenched in blood while holding a weapon.

The actor-director needs more than cosmetic changes because he needs to learn specialized combat techniques that match the actual fighting scenes that Arun Matheswaran creates.

The sneak peek shows a secretive atmosphere, which allows Lokesh to demonstrate his intense dedication by creating a character that requires extreme emotional and physical performance.

Dark Romance

The violent action scenes in DC movies establish a violent action foundation, which develops into an intense love triangle between Lokesh and Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, who portrays Parvathi.

The preview combines “Bloody Valentine” with a contemporary twisted version of the traditional Devadas story, which unfolds in a setting filled with criminal activities and violent turmoil.

The film presents a hidden universe where love relationships and deadly violence exist because of Anirudh Ravichander’s haunting background score, which raises the movie’s suspenseful moments.

The main characters display chemistry through brief but intense moments that reveal their psychological depth, making this film a unique experience for its 2026 summer release window.

Also Read: ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama