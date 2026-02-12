‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama

Tu Yaa Main: Love stories often explore the “us against the world” dynamic. But in ‘Tu Yaa Main’, the stakes are much higher, literally. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the film blends romance, suspense, and survival into a tense psychological drama, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar.

A remake of the Thai film ‘The Pool’, this thriller goes beyond mere survival to explore power, passion, and the unpredictability of human relationships.

Tu Yaa Main Plot- From Music Collaboration To Life-Threatening Danger

The story revolves around Avani Shah (Shanaya Kapoor), a social media influencer with millions of followers, and Maruti Kadam (Adarsh Gourav), an aspiring rapper from Nalasopara trying to carve his own identity. The duo cross paths at a music event where Maruti pitches a collaboration. Frequent interactions spark romance, but a sudden twist in their lives prompts a bold decision.

Hoping for a getaway, Avani and Maruti plan a trip to Goa. Their vacation turns nightmarish when they find themselves trapped in a deep swimming pool with a crocodile. The question looms: can love survive when the odds are literally life-and-death?

Performances, Suspense, And Realistic Visuals

‘Tu Yaa Main’ sets the mood effectively from the start with rain-washed streets and overcast skies, creating a tense atmosphere. The first half focuses on the evolving relationship between the leads, complemented by a carefully curated soundtrack. Songs like Aankhen Char and Jee Liya integrate seamlessly into key moments, enhancing the emotional and dramatic impact.

Adarsh Gourav impresses as Maruti, bringing authentic Mumbai flair to the role with his accent and confident presence. Shanaya Kapoor delivers a mature and nuanced performance as Avani, convincingly conveying fear, determination, and vulnerability. Supporting characters, though limited in screen time, add depth to the narrative.

The film’s cinematography and the CGI crocodile are particularly noteworthy, lending a realistic and immersive feel to the survival sequences.

While ‘Tu Yaa Main’ keeps viewers engaged for the most part, certain sequences feel unnecessarily prolonged. The tension, expertly built at first, sometimes falters as the film stretches moments of suspense. Nevertheless, the majority of the film succeeds in keeping audiences on edge, particularly during the water-based sequences where danger feels imminent.

Tu Yaa Main- A Must-Watch Survival Thriller

Clocking in at 2 hours and 25 minutes, Tu Yaa Main is a thrilling watch for fans of suspenseful romances and survival dramas. While it could have been trimmed slightly for pacing, the film successfully delivers a fresh perspective even for viewers familiar with the Thai original.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s chemistry, combined with Bejoy Nambiar’s direction, ensures an engaging cinematic experience that balances romance, tension, and survival against all odds.

