Kartik Aaryan Spotted At India Gate: Action-Packed Shoot For Naagzilla Goes Viral, Fans Swarm Around Superstar

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shot an action sequence at India Gate in New Delhi for his upcoming movie Naagzilla. Fans gathered around India Gate, and videos from the shoot went viral.

Kartik Aryan spotted at India Gate (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 12, 2026 21:34:06 IST

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently seen shooting an action sequence at India Gate in New Delhi for his upcoming movie Naagzilla. Videos from the shoot went viral as fans gathered near India Gate to catch a glimpse of him performing stunts.

The Delhi schedule is part of the film’s larger shoot, which began after the team finished filming in Mumbai.

India Gate Shoot: Kartik Aaryan in Action

In the clips, Kartik is seen performing action scenes right in front of the iconic India Gate monument. As per reports, the location made the shoot look even more dramatic, and the crowd around the area was excited to see the star. Local authorities helped manage the fans so the filming at India Gate could go smoothly.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Kartik plays an Ichadhari Naag, a mythical shape-shifting serpent, which is a unique role in Bollywood. The film also hints at a mix of action and fantasy, making the India Gate sequences stand out even more. Rumors suggest that Pratibha Ranta may be cast opposite Kartik as the female lead. The movie is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Fan Reactions at India Gate

Fans were seen crowding around India Gate during the shoot. Many were seen taking videos and pictures to share online. Kartik also shot scenes at places like Laxmi Nagar metro station, however the India Gate action has grabbed the most attention so far. The iconic monument is supposed to give the sequences a grand and cinematic feel.

Kartik’s shoots have always attracted attention, and the India Gate shoot for Naagzilla was no different. With stunts at a famous location like India Gate, the film is already creating a lot of excitement among fans and moviegoers. Kartik will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film which also features Sreeleela.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:34 PM IST
