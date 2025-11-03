LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra's ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say 'Pati Bimar Hai Aur…'

Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra’s ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say ‘Pati Bimar Hai Aur…’

Hema Malini was spotted at Mumbai airport where a viral video shows her giving a positive update on Dharmendra’s health after his ICU stay. However, netizens slammed her for being out while he’s hospitalised, commenting, “Pati bimar hai aur…”

Hema Malini shares a positive health update on Dharmendra. (Photo: X/Hema Malini)
Hema Malini shares a positive health update on Dharmendra. (Photo: X/Hema Malini)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 3, 2025 13:23:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra’s ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say ‘Pati Bimar Hai Aur…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra (89) recently sparked concern among fans after reports surfaced that he had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and shifted to the ICU due to breathing issues. However, a new viral video featuring wife and actress Hema Malini has brought a wave of relief and controversy.

Hema Malini was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. As she stepped out of her car, paparazzi immediately asked, “Sir kaise hain?” referring to Dharmendra’s health. The actress responded with a reassuring nod and a gesture indicating that he is stable and recovering well. She folded her hands and thanked photographers and fans for their concern.

While the video went viral as a positive health update, the internet quickly turned divided. Some users expressed anger over Hema being at the airport while Dharmendra is hospitalised.

Watch the video here:



One user commented:
“Pati bimar hai, aur yeh airport pe photo session?”

Another wrote:
“Isse kya pata sir kaise hai. Apne aap se hi fursat nahi.”

A few pointed out that Dharmendra doesn’t stay with Hema Malini full time, referencing past statements.

In a previous interview with ABP Live, Bobby Deol clarified that Dharmendra lives with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and enjoys spending time at their farmhouse.
“Papa and Mummy are together. They love being at the farmhouse. Papa just gets emotional on social media,” Bobby said, adding that Dharmendra sometimes posts without thinking how people may interpret it.

Meanwhile, sources close to the family have confirmed that the actor’s hospital stay is only for routine check-ups, given his age.

“There is absolutely no cause for concern,” the insider said.
“Dharmendra chose to remain admitted so he could finish multiple tests at once instead of traveling daily.”

Fans continue to send wishes for his speedy recovery, while the viral clip of Hema Malini keeps circulating across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 'Thamma' Overtakes 'Bala', Becoming Ayushmann Khurrana's Third Biggest Blockbuster At The Box Office!

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendra, dharmendra health update, Dharmendra hospitalised, Hema Malini viral video

