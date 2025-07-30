Home > Entertainment > Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

Following the 2023 'Beau Is Afraid' box office failure, Ari Aster was strongly encouraged by his father to turn away from pursuing screenwriting, something he later revealed. Undaunted, Aster has written a murky A24 dramedy named Eddington that stars Phoenix, one that is currently featuring in theaters. Will this incident absolve his vision or add to it?

Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 30, 2025 14:00:00 IST

The ‘Hereditary’ director Ari Aster’s father advised him to stop screenwriting and focus on direction after his film ‘Beau Is Afraid’ underperformed at the box office in 2023, reported Variety. During a recent appearance on the ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast, as quoted by Variety, Aster said his father suggested he stick to directing only after his 2023 film ‘Beau Is Afraid’ underperformed at the box office. “When ‘Beau Is Afraid’ flopped, my dad did tell me, ‘Uh, maybe you shouldn’t write the next one. He might’ve been right,” said Aster as quoted by Variety.

Despite the advice, Aster wrote his follow-up feature, ‘Eddington,’ which is currently in theatres. A24 and Aster are hoping for a win from the small-town dramedy starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal after “Beau” grossed 12 million USD worldwide against a 35 million USD budget.

Aster said he was “pretty sad” about the poor critical and commercial reception of “Beau,” but added that a few stray messages of support helped him deal with the disappointment. “I was pretty sad that it was, like, so maligned. There are a lot of people who reached out to tell me that they loved it…that helped, but yeah, no, it was a bummer because it was a huge, you know, it lost money, and critically, I wouldn’t say it was, like, reviled, but it was definitely, like, there was no consensus whatsoever,” said Aster as quoted by Variety.

He continued, “All these things you take away after you release a film, and you’re like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands now, I can’t really avoid people’s reactions, responses.’ It’s like, you know, you kind of learn something…No matter what the response, you’re proud of for sticking with [your choice], and then certain things where you’re like, ‘Eh, I’m not sure if it was worth losing that much of the audience for that decision.’ I think I ejected a number of people from the theatre. I could’ve used them.”
Aster’s latest feature is Eddington. It stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimer, Austin Butler, Emma Stone and others.
The film was screened in Cannes, followed by a recent theatrical release.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: James Cameron Confesses: ‘Even Titanic Didn’t Prepare Me’ For The Haunting, Powerful Journey Into The Ghosts Of Hiroshima Story

Tags: ari asterhereditaryhollywoodhollywood news

RELATED News

Sunny Deol Gears Up for Explosive Comeback With Excel Entertainment In A Power-Packed Collaboration Fans Can’t Wait For!
Meet Arjun Pratap Bajwa: Sara Ali Khan’s Secret Flame? Gurdwara Visit Ignites Massive Buzz, Shocking Family Roots And Never-Before-Seen Moments Revealed!
BTS Jungkook’s Starbucks Coffee Controversy Triggers BDS Boycott In Gaza, ARMY And Netizens Divided
James Cameron Confesses: ‘Even Titanic Didn’t Prepare Me’ For The Haunting, Powerful Journey Into The Ghosts Of Hiroshima Story
Tollywood Star Prakash Raj Faces ED Probe In Hyderabad Over Betting App Scandal

LATEST NEWS

RS MP Subhas Chandra Bose Seeks Centre’s Immediate Intervention Over Urea Shortage In Andhra Pradesh
S. Jaishankar Jibes P. Chidambaram, ‘Mai JNU Se Padha Hu, Harvard Kaise Lu?’
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’
Is Your Acne Caused by a Vitamin Deficiency? Here’s What to Know
Is Your Acne Caused by a Vitamin Deficiency? Here’s What to Know
Abdul Rizwan Ansari
EaseMyTrip Withdraws from India vs Pakistan Semi-Final in WCL 2025, Citing ‘Nation First’ Stance
Abdul Rajjak Alias Kala Baba
DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes
Abdul Quyum
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?