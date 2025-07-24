How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has seen a noticeable decline in viewership lately, but that hasn’t deterred the team from pushing out new episodes.

Streaming now on Netflix, the show recently shared a promo for its upcoming episode, which will feature four well-known digital creators: Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, Samdish, and Saurabh Dwivedi.

How did Raj Shamani get Vijay Mallya’s interview?

In the teaser, the guests open up about their experiences with prominent personalities, offering some unfiltered, behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Raj Shamani, in the teaser, discusses a surprising encounter with Vijay Mallya that unexpectedly led to a YouTube interview.

When Kapil asked Raj how he managed to secure an interview with someone as elusive as Mallya—a feat even top agencies haven’t pulled off—Raj explained that it happened purely by chance.

Shamani revealed that he was on a walk in London, spotted Mallya, and decided to approach him directly. He asked, “Sir, do you know who I am?” Mallya replied that he didn’t. Raj then asked if Mallya knew what a podcast was, and again, the answer was no.

What is happening with The Kapil Sharma Show?

In 2024, Kapil Sharma transitioned his acclaimed comedy show from Sony TV to Netflix, reuniting with regulars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

Archana Puran Singh remains a fixture, and this season also marks the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the lineup.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show anchored by Kapil Sharma, with regular appearances from Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

The format closely resembles Kapil’s earlier programs, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The third season began in late June, featuring Salman Khan as the opening guest.

Since then, the show has hosted the cast of Metro In Dino, Son of Sardaar 2, several Indian cricketers, and various other notable personalities.

ALSO READ: Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition