LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Bollywood > How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

Despite declining viewership, The Great Indian Kapil Show continues on Netflix with a new episode featuring digital stars Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, Samdish, and Saurabh Dwivedi. Raj shares a bizarre encounter with Vijay Mallya, while the show teases more candid moments.

Raj Shamani and Vijay Mallya
Raj Shamani and Vijay Mallya

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 18:30:37 IST

Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has seen a noticeable decline in viewership lately, but that hasn’t deterred the team from pushing out new episodes.

Streaming now on Netflix, the show recently shared a promo for its upcoming episode, which will feature four well-known digital creators: Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, Samdish, and Saurabh Dwivedi.

How did Raj Shamani get Vijay Mallya’s interview? 

In the teaser, the guests open up about their experiences with prominent personalities, offering some unfiltered, behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Raj Shamani, in the teaser, discusses a surprising encounter with Vijay Mallya that unexpectedly led to a YouTube interview.

When Kapil asked Raj how he managed to secure an interview with someone as elusive as Mallya—a feat even top agencies haven’t pulled off—Raj explained that it happened purely by chance. 

Shamani revealed that he was on a walk in London, spotted Mallya, and decided to approach him directly. He asked, “Sir, do you know who I am?” Mallya replied that he didn’t. Raj then asked if Mallya knew what a podcast was, and again, the answer was no.

What is happening with The Kapil Sharma Show? 

In 2024, Kapil Sharma transitioned his acclaimed comedy show from Sony TV to Netflix, reuniting with regulars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

Archana Puran Singh remains a fixture, and this season also marks the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the lineup.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show anchored by Kapil Sharma, with regular appearances from Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

The format closely resembles Kapil’s earlier programs, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The third season began in late June, featuring Salman Khan as the opening guest.

Since then, the show has hosted the cast of Metro In Dino, Son of Sardaar 2, several Indian cricketers, and various other notable personalities.

ALSO READ: Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

Tags: raj shamanithe kapil sharma showtrending newsvijay mallya

RELATED News

Will NJZ Reunite With ADOR? K-Pop Group Might Make Comeback On This Condition
Selena Gomez’s Is Back With ‘Only Murders Season 5’: When And Where To Stream?
How Is Ahaan Panday Related To Chunky Panday? Saiyaara Star’s Shocking Statement On Ananya Panday’s Father Resurfaces
Tyler Perry Reveals The Real Reason Why He Stopped Supporting Family Amid Sexual Assault Controversy
Jessica Simpson’s Romance Rewind: From John Mayer To Eric Johnson, Here’s Who Hollywood Star Dated

LATEST NEWS

If You Think You Can Get Away, We Will Come For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells Election Commission
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
NFL’s Revenue Rocket: Green Bay Packers Reveal USD 13.8 Billion Game Plan
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?
Kamal Haasan To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Tomorrow
112 Pilots Went On Sick Leave After Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad
IBM’s New Servers Promise To Revolutionize AI In India: What Makes This ‘Game-Changer’ Essential For Enterprises?
Double Delight in England: India Women’s Historic Triumph Earns Praise from Sachin Tendulkar
Mukesh Ambani’s 40-Year Habit: Clearing Emails Until 2 AM, An Inspiration To Akash Ambani
Indian Medical Team Starts Treatment of Victims In Bangladesh After Jet Crash
How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers
How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers
How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers
How Did Raj Shamani Bag The Controversial Vijay Mallya Interview? A Simple London Walk Has All The Answers

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?