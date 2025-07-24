Home > Bollywood > Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

Jamie Lever revealed a terrifying fake audition experience early in her career involving a scammer posing as a director. The man asked her to perform a bold scene on a video call, but Jamie shut it down. She now warns aspiring actors about such industry traps.

Jamie Lever
Jamie Lever

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 16:18:00 IST

Jamie Lever, who you probably know as Johnny Lever’s daughter and a familiar face from the comedy scene, opened up about a seriously disturbing experience she had in her early days trying to break into the industry.

She was still new, didn’t have a manager, and her contact info was floating around with casting agents. One day, out of nowhere, she gets a call from some guy claiming he’s casting for a “big international project.” Classic line, right?

Jamie Lever recalls a horrific incident 

He tells her the audition will happen over a video call with the so-called director. No script, he says—they want to see her improv skills. When Jamie hops onto the call, the “director” has his camera off. He gives her some story about being in transit, so he can’t turn the video on. 

Then comes the real kicker. The guy tells her the role isn’t comedy but something “bold,” and lays out this creepy scenario: She’s supposed to imagine seducing a 50-year-old man, and there’s an intimate scene.

At this point, Jamie asks for a script—obviously not comfortable with where this is going. Instead, he tells her there’s no script, and she should feel free to improvise, even suggesting she could strip or do whatever feels right.

Jamie Lever Not OKAY With Stripping 

Jamie immediately shuts it down, telling him she’s not okay with this and wasn’t warned about that kind of audition. She straight-up says she’s uncomfortable talking to him at all, then ends the call.

Later, she realised the whole thing was probably a scam—one of those setups where they try to record you and use it for blackmail, especially since she’s got a famous last name. She said the whole thing left her shaken, and even remembering it is terrifying.

That’s the industry, folks. It’s not all glitz and glamour—sometimes it’s just plain ugly.

For the record, Jamie’s gone on to make a real name for herself in stand-up and movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, Yaatris, and Crakk. But yeah, it wasn’t an easy road.

ALSO READ: Is The New Saiyaara Couple Dating? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ 133 Cr Success! – Must Read

Tags: celebritynewsJamie Levertrending news

RELATED News

Love, Terror And New Backers: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Locks Valentine’s Week 2026
How George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso Faced His Final Days with Strength and Left A Timeless Legacy
Will Smith Drops Emoji On Hardik Pandya’s Selfie, Gets Dubbed As ‘OG Bad Boy’
Amid Sea Of Devoted Fans, Suriya Celebrates His 50th Birthday With Wife Jyothika- Watch Video!
Your Ultimate Weekend Binge-Guide (24th July To 31st July 2025): From Divine Dreams To Dark Mysteries!

LATEST NEWS

The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani
China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
Sheopur Murder Case: Adopted Son Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother, Hiding Body In Wall To Steal ₹32 Lakh FD
Crushing Setback: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Series After Six-Week Foot Fracture Blow
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?
George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb Poised to Ignite Dallas Cowboys’ Offense
Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits
IEX Under Pressure, Shares Drop 28%: How India’s New Market Coupling Plan Could Redefine Electricity Pricing
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?