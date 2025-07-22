LIVE TV
Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR's 'War 2' Trailer Drops On THIS Date- Details Inside!

Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR’s ‘War 2’ Trailer Drops On THIS Date- Details Inside!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 trailer drops on July 25, 2025 and celebrating 25 years of their stardom. As part of YRF’s Spy Universe, the film promises intense action, global scale, and a massive release ahead of its theatrical debut on August 14, 2025.

Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR unite for War 2
Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR unite for War 2

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 22, 2025 14:36:17 IST

Action enthusiasts, get ready! The biggest film extravaganza of the year is knocking on the door, and Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced a humongous news that will get the fans putting their calendar marks in red. War 2 trailer featuring blockbuster showdown between Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Telugu behemoth Jr. NTR, all of which are now releasing in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The news has sent waves on social media with excitement reaching a frenzy mode for what looks to be an action feast like no other. With the tremendous success of its prequel, War, the anticipation from the sequel is high, with Jr. NTR’s addition, promising a pan-Indian cinematic experience.



War 2: Two Decades of Action, Stardom & Legacy

The July 25th release date of the trailer is the most special for Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. 2025 will be the silver jubilee year of their glorious film career with both the stars having spent 25 years in the industry. 

YRF has opportunistically linked this lone success of the actors with the blockbuster trailer launch of War 2 and crafted a date out of a celebration of two infinitely long lives. It not only heightens the buzz for the film but also honors the monolithic contribution that these two superstars have made to Indian cinema. 

They are not waiting for the trailer; they are waiting for that moment to fete two and a half decades of unmatched performances, adrenaline-pumping action, and gripping storytelling by their favorite icons.

Spy Universe Expands: What to Expect from the Clash of Titans

War 2 is not one film; it is an octane-charged sequel to the rapidly growing YRF Spy Universe, which already has Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan on its track record. Ayan Mukerji, making his directorial debut on a spy universe film, will set the bar high with cliffhanging action, clever plot twists, and an octane-charged face-off between Hrithik’s Kabir and Jr. NTR’s commanding performance.

War 2 will be released on August 14, 2025, in theatres across the globe in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and released for public consumption. Having shot reportedly six of its major action numbers in five countries within 150 days, and with a huge global release on more than 7,500 screens, including a special three-week IMAX run, War 2 is set to be a box office monster. 

The trailer, therefore, promises to deliver us a salacious flavor of this high-speed universe, and a precis for what is very obviously one of the most anticipated cinematic events of 2025.

Also Read: Big Box Office Clash On August 1: Dhadak 2 Vs Son of Sardaar 2 — Which One Will You Watch?

