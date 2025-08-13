LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie

Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie

Hrithik Roshan congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema, recalling their first work together in Bhagwaan Dada. Their films War 2 and Coolie will clash on August 14, promising an epic box office battle with star-studded casts, intense action, and high anticipation.

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan
Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 15:33:38 IST

Yash Raj Films ‘War 2’ is set for a fierce clash with Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ over the Independence Day weekend.

Ahead of the big screen showdown, Hrithik Roshan has shared his best wishes for the legendary actor. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on his celebrated 50-year career in the film industry.

“Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!” Hrithik wrote on X.

In his post, Hrithik appeared to be recalling his early days as a child actor, when he worked with Rajinikanth in ‘Bhagwaan Dada’ (1986).

The post quickly struck chords with fans, as many found the gesture to be in good faith and respectful.

On August 14, both ‘War 2’ and ‘Coolie’ will make their theatrical openings, marking a much-awaited moment.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Coolie’ features the superstar in a powerful new look as the lead protagonist. Actor Nagarjuna is seen as the villain, while Aamir Khan is also set to make a cameo in the film.

Aamir and Rajinikanth previously worked together in the 1995 film, ‘Aatank Hi Aatank,’ thus marking their reunion after nearly three decades. The trailer for ‘Coolie’ has been released, giving a glimpse of the intense action sequences, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues.

Aamir Khan as Dahaa also makes an entry in the trailer.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is returning as the fearless warrior – a “nameless, faceless shadow.” He has been set against a new villain, Jr NTR, who strives to “fight battles of the country that no one else can.”

Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

An Ayan Mukerji directorial, ‘War 2’ is a sequel to the original 2019 film, which starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Tags: CoolieHrithik RoshanrajinikanthWar 2

RELATED News

When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Daboo Malik’s Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan’s Career?
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

LATEST NEWS

Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?