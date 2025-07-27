Home > Entertainment > I Feel Unhappy, I Am So Sad: Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Shares Her Current State Of Mind After Losing Father At 76

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. Surrounded by family, he passed days after his final Birmingham concert. Daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a heartbreaking tribute as fans and rock icons mourn the heavy metal pioneer.

Kelly Osbourne with her late father Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne, the wild, unbreakable frontman of Black Sabbath and a true godfather of British heavy metal, has died at 76 after fighting Parkinson’s for years. His family broke the news Tuesday morning, saying, “Words aren’t enough right now, but Ozzy was surrounded by his loved ones when he left us. Please, give us some peace and space to grieve.”

Just two weeks ago, he was onstage for what was billed as Black Sabbath’s final show—“Back to the Beginning”—right in Birmingham, the city where it all started.

The crowd was packed with diehard fans and rock royalty alike—Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains. It was one hell of a send-off, honestly.

In the days after his death, his daughter Kelly—now recently engaged—posted a gut-wrenching note on social media. She just wrote, “I feel unhappy, I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” next to a picture of Ozzy. Can’t get much more raw than that.

Ozzy had gone public about his Parkinson’s diagnosis back in January 2020, after his health took a nosedive over a couple of years. And, in a bittersweet twist, Kelly got engaged to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson backstage at that last Birmingham show, with the whole family there. 

She ended up sharing a video of the moment—Ozzy was grinning from ear to ear, proud as could be, just days before he was gone. Kelly and Sid have a little boy together, Sidney.

How did Ozzy Osbourne die? 

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. Wild to think one of rock’s loudest legends is gone. If you’ve ever cranked up “Paranoid” or “Iron Man”, you know the guy basically invented heavy metal with Black Sabbath. Birmingham kid, turned global icon, and let’s be honest, the Prince of Darkness was never just a nickname.

Not even a month back, he took the stage in his hometown for what ended up being his final show. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses—all those bands who grew up worshipping him—stood right there with him. That’s a legacy, man.

His family broke the unfortunate news, saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.” Heartbreaking stuff. The end of an era, for real.

