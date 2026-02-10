‘I Went Out With My Licensed Gun And…’ Govinda Reveals He Spotted 22 Men Near His Mumbai Residence At 3am, Recalls Calling Top Police Officers In Another Country

Govinda House Attack Incident: Bollywood actor Govinda found himself in a scary situation when, according to his manager Shashi Sinha, a group of men showed up at his home around 3 AM.

Govinda Reveals Late-Night Security Scare

The manager didn’t say exactly when this happened, but insisted an FIR was filed and pointed out that Govinda had his licensed gun with him, something he was grateful for.

Now, Govinda has spoken up and shared his side of the story, even calling out Mumbai police for not picking up his calls that night.

Talking to ANI, Govinda described what went down. He said he spotted about 22 or 23 men outside his house in the middle of the night. “I wondered who they were, there wasn’t any music, no signs of a party. They didn’t look like party guests, so I started recording them. I tried calling Mumbai police, but nobody answered, so I rang up some top cops in another country and asked them to stay on the line, just in case,” he said.

Govinda Confronted Intruders With Gun After Police Didn’t Respond

It got weirder. Govinda noticed some of the men heading up to his terrace while others spread out around his place, which set off alarm bells for him. He told everyone he could about what was going on.

Then he grabbed his licensed gun, went outside, and confronted the group. “I asked who they were, but they didn’t answer. Then they started signaling to each other and said they were here to fix the power system. I told them to fix it and leave, all while pointing my gun at them. I’m a nice guy, but not when my life’s at risk,” he said.

When someone asked if he tried to find out who was behind all this, Govinda said he didn’t want to waste his energy. He added, “As an actor, my job is to focus on acting, not reacting to this kind of thing.”

What did Govinda’s manager reveal earlier?

Earlier, Govinda’s manager also spoke to the press about the incident. He said that around 3 or 3:30 AM, a crowd gathered at the actor’s house. “I can’t imagine what would’ve happened if bhayya had a phone in his hand instead of a gun. Thank God he had it,” he said.

The manager mentioned there was no security at the house that night, but said he had video evidence and that he’d filed a police report.

