Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees following the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside the actor’s home and are tracing the sender of the threat: Mumbai Police.

Rohit Shetty’s residence firing incident

Rohit Shetty got a threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang even though Bishnoi is behind bars. On January 31, people heard four gunshots outside Rohit’s home in Juhu.

The police showed up right away and started their investigation. Not long after, the Bishnoi gang actually claimed responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post.

Now, there’s an update. The Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI that they’ve found out who supplied the weapons. His name is Asaram Fasle, and he’s been with the Bishnoi gang for four years. Still, nobody’s been arrested yet.

The Crime Branch said Fasle worked as a garage mechanic for the gang. He got involved after Shubham Lonkar, who’s supposedly behind the Baba Siddiqui murder, brought him in.

Fasle gave the weapons to Swapnil Sakat, following Shubham’s orders. From there, the guns ended up with an unknown shooter, who actually fired them outside Rohit Shetty’s house.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)