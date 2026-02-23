LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis IND vs SA hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

The trailer of 'The Kerala Story 2' has been described by some as presenting a "brutal truth," while others have labelled it "propaganda." The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The forthcoming film The Kerala Story 2 has sparked controversy even before its theatrical release
The forthcoming film The Kerala Story 2 has sparked controversy even before its theatrical release

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 16:44:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

The forthcoming film The Kerala Story 2 has sparked controversy even before its theatrical release, with its trailer prompting strongly polarized reactions from viewers and critics alike. Set to hit cinemas on February 27, the movie has once again thrust its creators into the spotlight amid debates surrounding its storyline and underlying themes.

National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns surrounding the film’s subject matter and his role as a filmmaker.

The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ has been described by some as presenting a “brutal truth,” while others have labelled it “propaganda.”
The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As discussions intensify online and offline, Singh has emphasised his commitment to research and integrity in filmmaking.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to ANI about his responsibility towards society, Singh said, “I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary.”

He further asserted his confidence in the film’s authenticity, adding, “I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking.”

Amid the ongoing debate, producer Vipul Shah also defended the project, clarifying that the film does not target Kerala as a state. Speaking to ANI in an earlier interview, Shah said that the issue highlighted in the film is an “evil” that needs to be addressed.

“We’re not after Kerala. Kerala is God’s Country… We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible,” Shah said.
Shah also referred to the criticism faced by the first instalment of the franchise, particularly regarding the figures cited in the film.

According to him, some critics had questioned the “32,000” number mentioned earlier. In response, the makers released a video on YouTube detailing the names and figures they relied upon.

“Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We’ve added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we’ve never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film,” Shah told ANI. ‘The Kerala Story 2’ arrives in cinemas on February 27. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditi BhatiakeralaKerala StoryThe Kerala Story 2The Kerala Story 2 controversyUlka Gupta

RELATED News

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

Sudev Nair’s Dark Transformation As Karmadi In Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Revealed – Fans Shocked By Sinister First Look

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Bonnie Blue Announces Pregnancy! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

LATEST NEWS

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

T20 World Cup 2026: Faf du Plessis Takes Dig at Team India After Super 8 Loss to South Africa — Check India’s Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in ICC Events

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling
‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling
‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling
‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

QUICK LINKS