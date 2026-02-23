‘I Will Quit Filmmaking if…’: Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh Defends ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Amid Massive Trolling

The forthcoming film The Kerala Story 2 has sparked controversy even before its theatrical release, with its trailer prompting strongly polarized reactions from viewers and critics alike. Set to hit cinemas on February 27, the movie has once again thrust its creators into the spotlight amid debates surrounding its storyline and underlying themes.

National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the criticism head-on, responding to concerns surrounding the film’s subject matter and his role as a filmmaker.

The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ has been described by some as presenting a “brutal truth,” while others have labelled it “propaganda.”

The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its story set across Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. As discussions intensify online and offline, Singh has emphasised his commitment to research and integrity in filmmaking.

Speaking to ANI about his responsibility towards society, Singh said, “I have been a documentary filmmaker. I have always made documentaries and films that address social evils and issues within society, films that raise questions and encourage people to reflect on what is happening around them. That is why I always conduct deep research to understand a problem thoroughly before releasing a film or documentary.”

He further asserted his confidence in the film’s authenticity, adding, “I have done my work with complete integrity, trust me. If we have shown anything wrong in the film, I will quit filmmaking.”

Amid the ongoing debate, producer Vipul Shah also defended the project, clarifying that the film does not target Kerala as a state. Speaking to ANI in an earlier interview, Shah said that the issue highlighted in the film is an “evil” that needs to be addressed.

“We’re not after Kerala. Kerala is God’s Country… We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible,” Shah said.

Shah also referred to the criticism faced by the first instalment of the franchise, particularly regarding the figures cited in the film.

According to him, some critics had questioned the “32,000” number mentioned earlier. In response, the makers released a video on YouTube detailing the names and figures they relied upon.

“Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We’ve added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we’ve never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film,” Shah told ANI. ‘The Kerala Story 2’ arrives in cinemas on February 27.

(With ANI Inputs)

