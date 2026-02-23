LIVE TV
Inside Vijay Deverakonda's ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

With an estimated fortune of ₹70 crore, Vijay earns primarily through films, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations—reportedly charging up to ₹1 crore per endorsement. He owns a residence in Hyderabad valued at approximately ₹15 crore and has invested in multiple luxury vehicles.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire (Photo credit: ig)
Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: February 23, 2026 14:16:21 IST

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as one of the most influential faces in Telugu cinema—an actor, producer, and entrepreneur whose breakthrough performances in Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam propelled him to nationwide fame. Known for his intense screen presence, self-assured style, and unapologetically bold public image, he has built a brand that extends beyond films into fashion, sports, and philanthropy. Rising from modest beginnings to an estimated net worth of around ₹70 crore, his journey reflects a combination of talent, ambition, and smart timing in a rapidly evolving industry.

Wedding Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Speculation surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna has circulated for years. Current reports suggest that the couple is planning an intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, with only close friends and family in attendance. While neither actor has publicly confirmed details, fan interest continues to surge, and their appearances together frequently trend online. Industry sources claim the two exchanged rings privately last year. Despite maintaining discretion about their personal lives, their popular on-screen pairing and repeated public sightings have kept rumors alive.

Early Life and Career Growth

Born as Deverakonda Vijay Sai on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad, he has spent over a decade in the Telugu film industry, evolving from supporting roles to leading-man status. Along the way, he has received several accolades, including a Filmfare Award South, a Nandi Award, and multiple SIIMA Awards, cementing his reputation as one of the most recognizable stars of his generation.

By 2026, at 37 years old, he will have completed more than a decade in cinema and earned a place on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list—an achievement that highlights both his popularity and commercial success.

Education and Family Background

Vijay studied at Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi, completed his intermediate education in Hyderabad, and later earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce & Arts. Although his academic path was conventional, his ambitions always leaned toward achievement and creative pursuits.

He is the son of Govardhan Rao, a former television director, and Madhavi. His younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, is also pursuing a career in acting. The family hails from Saroornagar, Hyderabad, where they lived before Vijay stepped into the film industry.

Net Worth, Business Ventures and Assets

With an estimated fortune of ₹70 crore, Vijay earns primarily through films, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations—reportedly charging up to ₹1 crore per endorsement. He owns a residence in Hyderabad valued at approximately ₹15 crore and has invested in multiple luxury vehicles. Beyond acting, he runs the clothing brand Rowdy Wear and co-owns the Hyderabad Black Hawks volleyball team.

His reported car collection includes BMW 5 Series (₹65–68 lakh), Ford Mustang (₹75 lakh), Range Rover (₹64 lakh), Volvo XC90 (₹85 lakh).

In addition to these high-end vehicles, reports suggest he also owns a private jet, further reflecting his growing success and lifestyle.

From redefining stardom on screen to building a diversified business portfolio, Vijay Deverakonda’s journey continues to evolve—both professionally and personally—with 2026 shaping up to be a landmark year in his life.

ALSO READ:  'Dua Me Yaad Rakhna'- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:16 PM IST

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:16 PM IST
Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

