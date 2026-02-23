‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his YouTube channel to share a health update about his wife, actor Dipika Kakar. Months after undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Dipika is facing another medical challenge, as doctors have detected a cyst in her stomach. She is expected to be hospitalised soon for a minor surgical procedure.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that although the couple attended a birthday celebration on Friday, Dipika’s health deteriorated later that night. She had been experiencing mild stomach pain for two days, which intensified significantly. Following a hospital visit and a CT scan, doctors discovered a 13 mm (1.3 cm) cyst.

Dipika also shared that she had been dealing with persistent shoulder pain for the past two days, which initially caused concern. However, doctors clarified that the shoulder discomfort is unrelated to the cyst.

Providing further details, Shoaib explained that while everything else appears normal, doctors have advised a procedure next week to treat the cyst. Rather than a major surgery, the treatment will involve burning the cyst. Dipika will need to remain hospitalised for three to four days, with the procedure scheduled for Tuesday. He also mentioned that the cyst was not detected in the PET scan conducted in December, though recent blood reports showed slightly elevated levels. The couple expressed relief that the issue was identified at an early stage.

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Dipika admitted she was frightened when she first learned about the cyst but feels grateful it was caught in time. She emphasised the importance of regular follow-ups and urged others not to ignore even minor symptoms. “Life brings unexpected challenges,” she shared, adding that staying strong and determined is crucial while navigating such obstacles.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Senior Oncologist , MOC cancer care and research institute shares, “Following liver tumour surgery, it is not unusual for follow-up scans to show small new spots, many of which turn out to be harmless cysts rather than a return of cancer. To determine the nature of these findings, doctors review earlier imaging for comparison, study contrast-enhancement characteristics on CT or MRI, assess tumour markers such as AFP, and, if needed, recommend a PET scan or biopsy for clarity. The term “burning” generally refers to local ablation procedures like radiofrequency or microwave ablation, where needle-like probes are guided by imaging to precisely destroy small liver tumours while sparing healthy tissue; in appropriately selected patients, these minimally invasive treatments can achieve outcomes similar to surgery for small lesions.”

He further adds, “Oral chemotherapy may be discontinued if scans indicate progression, side-effects become unmanageable, or more suitable therapies are available. Immunotherapy using checkpoint inhibitors can provide long-lasting disease control in some liver cancer patients, though responses are not universal, costs can be significant, and careful monitoring is essential due to the risk of immune-related side-effects, including liver inflammation.”

Shoaib further revealed that Dipika’s post-surgery treatment plan may undergo changes. Her current oral chemotherapy could potentially be discontinued and replaced with immunotherapy, depending on her recovery.

Dipika has been courageously battling stage 2 liver cancer for several months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery, during which 22 percent of her liver was removed. Since then, she has been openly documenting her journey through chemotherapy, recovery, and emotional resilience on her YouTube channel, keeping her fans informed and connected.

She also spoke candidly about her diagnosis during an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, offering insight into her treatment and recovery process.

