LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Dipika admitted she was frightened when she first learned about the cyst but feels grateful it was caught in time. She emphasised the importance of regular follow-ups and urged others not to ignore even minor symptoms.

Dipika kakar To Undergo Stomach Cyst Surgery (Photo credit: ig)
Dipika kakar To Undergo Stomach Cyst Surgery (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:04:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his YouTube channel to share a health update about his wife, actor Dipika Kakar. Months after undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Dipika is facing another medical challenge, as doctors have detected a cyst in her stomach. She is expected to be hospitalised soon for a minor surgical procedure.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that although the couple attended a birthday celebration on Friday, Dipika’s health deteriorated later that night. She had been experiencing mild stomach pain for two days, which intensified significantly. Following a hospital visit and a CT scan, doctors discovered a 13 mm (1.3 cm) cyst.

Dipika also shared that she had been dealing with persistent shoulder pain for the past two days, which initially caused concern. However, doctors clarified that the shoulder discomfort is unrelated to the cyst.

You Might Be Interested In

Providing further details, Shoaib explained that while everything else appears normal, doctors have advised a procedure next week to treat the cyst. Rather than a major surgery, the treatment will involve burning the cyst. Dipika will need to remain hospitalised for three to four days, with the procedure scheduled for Tuesday. He also mentioned that the cyst was not detected in the PET scan conducted in December, though recent blood reports showed slightly elevated levels. The couple expressed relief that the issue was identified at an early stage.

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Dipika admitted she was frightened when she first learned about the cyst but feels grateful it was caught in time. She emphasised the importance of regular follow-ups and urged others not to ignore even minor symptoms. “Life brings unexpected challenges,” she shared, adding that staying strong and determined is crucial while navigating such obstacles.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Senior Oncologist , MOC cancer care and research institute shares, “Following liver tumour surgery, it is not unusual for follow-up scans to show small new spots, many of which turn out to be harmless cysts rather than a return of cancer. To determine the nature of these findings, doctors review earlier imaging for comparison, study contrast-enhancement characteristics on CT or MRI, assess tumour markers such as AFP, and, if needed, recommend a PET scan or biopsy for clarity. The term “burning” generally refers to local ablation procedures like radiofrequency or microwave ablation, where needle-like probes are guided by imaging to precisely destroy small liver tumours while sparing healthy tissue; in appropriately selected patients, these minimally invasive treatments can achieve outcomes similar to surgery for small lesions.”

He further adds, “Oral chemotherapy may be discontinued if scans indicate progression, side-effects become unmanageable, or more suitable therapies are available. Immunotherapy using checkpoint inhibitors can provide long-lasting disease control in some liver cancer patients, though responses are not universal, costs can be significant, and careful monitoring is essential due to the risk of immune-related side-effects, including liver inflammation.”

Shoaib further revealed that Dipika’s post-surgery treatment plan may undergo changes. Her current oral chemotherapy could potentially be discontinued and replaced with immunotherapy, depending on her recovery.

Dipika has been courageously battling stage 2 liver cancer for several months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery, during which 22 percent of her liver was removed. Since then, she has been openly documenting her journey through chemotherapy, recovery, and emotional resilience on her YouTube channel, keeping her fans informed and connected.

She also spoke candidly about her diagnosis during an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, offering insight into her treatment and recovery process.

ALSO READ:  Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss winnerdipika kakarDipika kakar healthDipika Kakar health updateDipika Kakar surgerysasural simar kashoaib ibrahimStomach cyst

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s ‘Boong’ Creates History With Big Win; Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Takes Best Film With 6 Awards- Full Winner List

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment
‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment
‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment
‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

QUICK LINKS