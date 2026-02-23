LIVE TV
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India's 'National Crush'? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here's What She Owns

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Fondly known as the “National Crush,” Rashmika Mandanna has swiftly carved a niche for herself as a prominent Pan-India actress. From portraying Srivalli in Pushpa to Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, she has consistently captivated audiences with her charm and talent.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:58:14 IST

In a touching message to their admirers, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda revealed that the name “VIROSH” wasn’t crafted by wedding planners or rooted in family tradition. Instead, it was lovingly coined by their fans—long before wedding bells were even a thought—by blending their names into a symbol of affection and admiration.

The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. Amid their packed professional commitments, they are expected to take time off to celebrate their big day in grand style.

Fondly known as the “National Crush,” Rashmika Mandanna has swiftly carved a niche for herself as a prominent Pan-India actress. From portraying Srivalli in Pushpa to Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, she has consistently captivated audiences with her charm and talent. With over 48.9 million followers on Instagram, she enjoys a massive social media presence and widespread popularity.

Rashmika’s Family 

Born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Karnataka, into a Kodava Hindu family, Rashmika pursued studies in psychology, journalism, and English literature in Bengaluru before stepping into films. Today, she stands among South India’s highest-paid actresses and was featured in Forbes India’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

Currently 29 years old, Rashmika shares an approximate seven-year age difference with Vijay Deverakonda, who was born on May 9, 1989.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Early Life

She was born to Madan Mandanna, an entrepreneur who owns a coffee estate and a function hall in Virajpet, and Suman Mandanna, a homemaker. Rashmika has a younger sister, Shiman Mandanna, who is 16 years younger than her. Despite her present success, her childhood was marked by financial hardships, an experience she has candidly spoken about in interviews.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Career

Rashmika’s rise to fame began with her debut in the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party (2016). She soon gained prominence in Telugu cinema with Geetha Govindam (2018), and achieved nationwide and international acclaim as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). She made her Hindi debut with Goodbye (2022) alongside Amitabh Bachchan and later starred in the blockbuster Animal (2023) opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her achievements include a Filmfare Award South (Critics Award for Best Actress – Telugu) and four SIIMA Awards.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth

Reportedly, Rashmika’s net worth stands at around ₹66 crore as mentioned in Forbes. She charged approximately ₹10 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule, while her per-film fee is said to range between ₹4–8 crore. Beyond films, she earns through brand endorsements, advertisements, and public appearances. She endorses brands such as Boat, Kalyan Jewelers, 7UP, and Meesho, and has invested in ventures like Plum’s vegan beauty products.

Rashmika’s Luxurious List Of Things- From Bungalow to Cars

Rashmika owns a luxurious bungalow in Bengaluru valued at around ₹8 crore, along with properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. Her impressive car collection includes an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

On the personal front, Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, her co-star in Kirik Party, but they called off their engagement in September 2018 due to compatibility differences. She is currently rumored to be dating her Dear Comrade’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda, although neither has officially confirmed the relationship. In separate interviews, both have hinted at being in a relationship without revealing further details.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS