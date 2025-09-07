LIVE TV
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 21:08:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’ has completed 24 years of its release, leaving fans nostalgic on social media.

Anil Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the milestone, further revealing an interesting anecdote about the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared that the lead role of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

“Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them. First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character… and I’m grateful Shankar sir trusted me,” Kapoor wrote in the post.

He further gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan, remembering how the ‘Jawan’ star praised his performance.

“I’ll always cherish Shah Rukh’s words on that stage: ‘This role was meant for Anil.’ Moments like these stay forever,” he shared.

Anil Kapoor also added a carousel of pictures, including memorable scenes from the film. He added a few other snaps with SRK, showing the duo at the film’s media events.

While fans wasted no time showering love in the comments, stars like Tahira Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma also reacted to the post.

Directed by S Shankar, ‘Nayak’ was released in 2001. Even though the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic among viewers in India.

The film follows the story of a television presenter who takes over the chief minister’s job for a day, leading to an intense political intrigue. Besides Anil Kapoor, the film also featured actors like Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukerji, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, and Shivaji Satam. (ANI)

