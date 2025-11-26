Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Palash Muchhal: Music composer Palash Muchhal, fiancé of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has been discharged from the Mumbai hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Muchhal had been admitted to SRV Hospital, Goregaon, for the past three days after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties. Hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday that he has now been released following necessary medical care.

His hospitalisation came at an emotionally delicate time, shortly after the couple’s wedding was postponed indefinitely. The decision was taken when Smriti Mandhana’s father suffered heart-attack-like symptoms, prompting both families to prioritise his recovery over the celebrations.

Sources close to the family indicated that Palash had been under intense emotional strain, which may have contributed to his health scare. His discharge has brought some relief, although both families remain focused on health concerns for now. No fresh updates or revised plans for the wedding have been announced.

Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations Surface Online

Allegations of infidelity against music composer Palash Muchhal have sparked a storm on social media after a set of screenshots claimed to be his direct messages with another woman went viral. The images, widely circulated on multiple platforms, appear to show conversations planning alleged meet-ups involving “swimming,” “spa visits,” and discussions about a long-distance relationship. These chats emerged at a time when Palash was reportedly in a committed relationship with cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

While there has been no official verification of the screenshots, their sudden release just days after the wedding was postponed has intensified speculation. Many fans and observers are now questioning Muchhal’s conduct, leading to heated debates online. The situation has sharply divided public opinion, with a considerable section expressing support and sympathy for Mandhana, while strongly criticising Muchhal for the alleged behaviour.

Impact On WPL 2026 Auction And Mandhana’s Public Image

For Smriti Mandhana, the controversy adds an emotional layer of strain, especially at a crucial phase in her cricketing journey. Some analysts believe that off-field scandals can influence an athlete’s marketability, brand appeal, and even auction value, particularly in a league where image and public sentiment hold significant weight.

Critics argue that the swirling rumours could overshadow her upcoming WPL 2026 mega-auction bid, with teams potentially wary of signing a player caught in the middle of a public controversy. At the same time, supporters of Mandhana emphasize that an athlete’s personal life should remain separate from professional performance, insisting that her consistency and leadership on the field speak for themselves.

With the WPL auction drawing closer, all eyes remain on franchises, fans, and the cricketing community, whether they choose to focus solely on Mandhana’s cricketing excellence or let the off-field drama influence their decisions and perceptions.

