LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Palash Muchhal: Music composer Palash Muchhal, fiancé of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has been discharged from the Mumbai hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Muchhal had been admitted to SRV Hospital, Goregaon, for the past three days after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties. Hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday that he has now been released following necessary medical care.

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 26, 2025 17:21:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Palash Muchhal: Music composer Palash Muchhal, fiancé of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has been discharged from the Mumbai hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Muchhal had been admitted to SRV Hospital, Goregaon, for the past three days after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties. Hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday that he has now been released following necessary medical care.

His hospitalisation came at an emotionally delicate time, shortly after the couple’s wedding was postponed indefinitely. The decision was taken when Smriti Mandhana’s father suffered heart-attack-like symptoms, prompting both families to prioritise his recovery over the celebrations.

Sources close to the family indicated that Palash had been under intense emotional strain, which may have contributed to his health scare. His discharge has brought some relief, although both families remain focused on health concerns for now. No fresh updates or revised plans for the wedding have been announced.

Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations Surface Online

Allegations of infidelity against music composer Palash Muchhal have sparked a storm on social media after a set of screenshots claimed to be his direct messages with another woman went viral. The images, widely circulated on multiple platforms, appear to show conversations planning alleged meet-ups involving “swimming,” “spa visits,” and discussions about a long-distance relationship. These chats emerged at a time when Palash was reportedly in a committed relationship with cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

While there has been no official verification of the screenshots, their sudden release just days after the wedding was postponed has intensified speculation. Many fans and observers are now questioning Muchhal’s conduct, leading to heated debates online. The situation has sharply divided public opinion, with a considerable section expressing support and sympathy for Mandhana, while strongly criticising Muchhal for the alleged behaviour.

Impact On WPL 2026 Auction And Mandhana’s Public Image

For Smriti Mandhana, the controversy adds an emotional layer of strain, especially at a crucial phase in her cricketing journey. Some analysts believe that off-field scandals can influence an athlete’s marketability, brand appeal, and even auction value, particularly in a league where image and public sentiment hold significant weight.

Critics argue that the swirling rumours could overshadow her upcoming WPL 2026 mega-auction bid, with teams potentially wary of signing a player caught in the middle of a public controversy. At the same time, supporters of Mandhana emphasize that an athlete’s personal life should remain separate from professional performance, insisting that her consistency and leadership on the field speak for themselves.

With the WPL auction drawing closer, all eyes remain on franchises, fans, and the cricketing community, whether they choose to focus solely on Mandhana’s cricketing excellence or let the off-field drama influence their decisions and perceptions.

READ MORE: ‘It Is Dead Most Of The Times’: Palash Muchhal Once Dropped A Hint To His Rumoured Lover About His Relationship Status With Smriti Mandhana, Read Leaked Chat Here

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: music composer Palash MuchhalPalash MuchhalPalash Muchhal discharged from Mumbai hospitalPalash Muchhal newssmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana newsSmriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal

RELATED News

Khaana aur Gaana: A Vibrant, Flavour-Packed Celebration of Cinema

‘It Is Dead Most Of The Times’: Palash Muchhal Once Dropped A Hint To His Rumoured Lover About His Relationship Status With Smriti Mandhana, Read Leaked Chat Here

Shubhankit Sharma to come up with ‘Sote Jaagte’ directed by Dinesh Soi

WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

‘Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

Mumbai to Become the Global Epicenter of Spiritual Unity at the “Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025” Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan & Indo Occidental Symbiosis

Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital
Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital
Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital
Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

QUICK LINKS