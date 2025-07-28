Home > Entertainment > Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star

Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star

Ahaan Panday’s private Instagram account, offers a rare look into his off-screen life, revealing close ties with cousin Ananya Panday and Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday’s Hidden IG Reveals His True Inner Circle
Ahaan Panday’s Hidden IG Reveals His True Inner Circle

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 28, 2025 12:46:15 IST

In a time where public accounts are the norm, the revelation of a purportedly private Instagram account of Bollywood’s latest heartthrob, Ahaan Panday, has created waves on social media. Though his official handle, as popular as 1.8 million after the success of his first film Saiyaara, gives the viewers a selective glimpse into his work life, this hidden personal handle presents a more personal side.

The username of the alleged private account is @panday.ahaan and What is interesting about this account is its private list of followers, with notable appearances by close relatives such as Cousin Ananya Panday and his co-star from the film Saiyaara, Aneet Padda. This revelation gives one a rare, unedited glimpse of the personal relationships and dynamics that define the young actor’s life, removed from the spotlight of public eye and fan mania.

Private Bonds Beyond the Spotlight

The fact that there exists a private Instagram, reserved for connecting with a handful of people, already says a lot about Ahaan Panday’s need for authentic, uncensored experiences. Among the apparent followers are his cousin, actress Ananya Panday, indicating the close family ties between the Panday family. Ananya has also been an outspoken supporter of Ahaan’s debut, often posting her pride and admiration of his work in Saiyaara.

Her presence on this hidden account further supports the idea of their close family ties, often seen playfully arguing and celebrating each other’s achievements. This is a private account that enables a franker exchange, perhaps even publishing behind-the-scenes family affairs or lighthearted wit that would otherwise not find its way onto their public handles.

Co-Star Connections: Off the Screen

Another of the top followers on this private handle is Aneet Padda, the co-star of Ahaan in the blockbuster Saiyaara. Their chemistry on-screen has been widely complimented, and the fact that Aneet is among the select few shows a strong connection created off-screen too. Both their common co-star, Rajesh Kumar, who played Saiyaara’s Aneet’s father, has gone on record to compliment Ahaan and Aneet on their down-to-earth attitude and positive upbringing, even wishing to meet their parents. This off-stage Instagram could be a space where their professional friendship naturally rolls over to an off-stage friendship, giving us a glimpse of their real bond and support for each other.

It reiterates the fact that their bond goes beyond the production team, cementing their roles as up-and-coming stars who embark on a special journey together within the field. The account, though private, offers invaluable insights into the personal relationships that are often kept away from public consumption, making it a point of significant interest for those curious about the true dynamics of Bollywood’s freshest faces.

Also Read: From ‘Saiyaara’ To YRF Signing Spree, OTT Debutante Aneet Padda Shines Bright As Bollywood’s Fastest-Rising Star Of 2025!

Tags: Ahaan Panday private InstagramAneet PaddaSaiyaara movie cast

RELATED News

Sanjay Dutt’s Timeless Bond With Salman Khan And Arshad Warsi: A Brotherhood That Withstood Fame
Who Is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon’s Rumoured Beau Celebrates Actress’ Birthday With Unseen Photos
Karan Kundra And Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2, Turning Setbacks Into Victory In A Flavorful Redemption Finale!
Sidharth Malhotra’s Heartwarming Siddhivinayak Temple Visit After Welcoming Baby Girl With Kiara Advani
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Country Crossover, Blending Western Flair With Queen Energy

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: SC Posts Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea For Hearing On July 30
JSW Shifts Gears: Bold EV Launch Set For 2027 In Collaboration With Chery Tech, Makes It A Homegrown Innovation
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Hokkaido, Japan: Is There A Tsunami Warning?
What Is Postmenopausal Bleeding and Why Does It Happen?
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths
Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza
‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan
XXX Vs Union Of India: Justice Yashwant Varma Hides Identity, Files Petition In Supreme Court
Why Did The EU Suspend $1.7B In Aid To Ukraine? Explained
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?