Internet Calls Aryan Khan 'Pure Star Material', Want Him To Debut As An Actor After The Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Reveal

Aryan Khan’s debut series The B**ds of Bollywood* dropped its first teaser, unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan on X. The Netflix project features Aryan delivering sharp dialogues, Lakshya in the lead, and a tribute to SRK’s Mohabbatein score, leaving fans impressed with Aryan’s screen presence.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 12:37:36 IST

The first glimpse of Aryan Khan’s debut project, The B***ds of Bollywood, is finally out. Shah Rukh Khan himself dropped the teaser on X, making it impossible to miss.

In his announcement, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” It’s clear he’s both amused and excited about what’s coming.

The internet falls in love with Aryan Khan’s acting skills

For the first time, Aryan Khan steps in front of the camera, delivering sharp lines that set the tone. The series, centred around Bollywood, features Lakshya (of Kill fame) in the lead role.

Aryan’s own words—“Thoda zyda ho gaya na”—capture the mix of nerves and excitement that comes with a first release. The preview even opened with a nod to Shah Rukh’s classic Mohabbatein violin theme, a subtle tribute to his father’s legacy.

The Internet could not help but rave about Aryan Khan’s acting skills saying he got the screen presence and he should have made an acting debut instead of Suhana Khan. 

When asked about The B***ds of Bollywood in his #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh didn’t hold back. He described the show as “very entertaining, wacky, and emotional,” making it clear that he’s both proud and supportive. He also pointed out that Gauri Khan, as producer, is just as thrilled.

ALSO READ: Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

Tags: Aryan Khannetflixshah rukh khanThe Bads of Bollywood

