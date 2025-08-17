Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

The very first look of Aryan Khan’s The B***ds of Bollywood has been unveiled. Shah Rukh Khan was the first one to share Aryan Khan’s debut show’s first look on X.

King Khan captioned the post as, “Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.”

Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @bilals158 #ManavChauhan… pic.twitter.com/moqMBdhWXU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 17, 2025

The B***ds of Bollywood first look

Aryan Khan is seen in front of the screen for the very first time delivering punchy dialogues. Kill actor Lakshya is in the lead of the story based on Bollywood.

“Thoda zyda ho gaya na,” says Aryan Khan as he brings his very first show to Netflix. The first look started with SRK’s iconic Mohabbatein violin tune.

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about The B***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan returned to his signature AskSRK sessions on X, taking questions from fans and, as usual, throwing in a few gems about his family.

When someone asked about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh didn’t dance around—he called it “very entertaining, wacky, and emotional,” leaving it up to everyone else to make up their minds but making it clear he’s a proud dad. He also mentioned that Gauri Khan is beaming as the producer.

So many people asking so have to tell Netflix….Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai…@NetflixIndia Tum kya Kar rahe ho??!! https://t.co/MWqdK79CSR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

About The B***ds of Bollywood

Aryan isn’t just directing, he’s also co-written the show with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series, which lands on Netflix thanks to Red Chillies Entertainment, centres around an ambitious outsider and his friends as they try to make it in the unpredictable, larger-than-life world of Bollywood.

Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal are in the lead roles, and the cast list is sprinkled with big names—expect cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Unlike his dad and his sister Suhana, Aryan’s not chasing the limelight in front of the camera; he’s been focusing on this project behind the scenes for over a year now, bringing a fresh perspective to the industry his family knows so well.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan Planning To Retire? King Khan Gives A Savage Reply To A Fan Asking Him To Quit: Tere Sawaalon Ka Bachpana…