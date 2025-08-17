LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

Aryan Khan’s debut series The B**ds of Bollywood* has unveiled its first look, with Shah Rukh Khan proudly sharing it on X. The Netflix show features Aryan delivering sharp dialogues, Lakshya in the lead, and a teaser starting with SRK’s iconic Mohabbatein violin tune

Shah Rukh Khan with his elder son Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with his elder son Aryan Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 11:11:35 IST

The very first look of Aryan Khan’s The B***ds of Bollywood has been unveiled.  Shah Rukh Khan was the first one to share Aryan Khan’s debut show’s first look on X. 

King Khan captioned the post as, “Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” 

The B***ds of Bollywood first look

Aryan Khan is seen in front of the screen for the very first time delivering punchy dialogues. Kill actor Lakshya is in the lead of the story based on Bollywood. 

“Thoda zyda ho gaya na,” says Aryan Khan as he brings his very first show to Netflix. The first look started with SRK’s iconic Mohabbatein violin tune.  

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about The B***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan returned to his signature AskSRK sessions on X, taking questions from fans and, as usual, throwing in a few gems about his family.

When someone asked about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh didn’t dance around—he called it “very entertaining, wacky, and emotional,” leaving it up to everyone else to make up their minds but making it clear he’s a proud dad. He also mentioned that Gauri Khan is beaming as the producer.

About The B***ds of Bollywood

Aryan isn’t just directing, he’s also co-written the show with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The series, which lands on Netflix thanks to Red Chillies Entertainment, centres around an ambitious outsider and his friends as they try to make it in the unpredictable, larger-than-life world of Bollywood.

Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal are in the lead roles, and the cast list is sprinkled with big names—expect cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Unlike his dad and his sister Suhana, Aryan’s not chasing the limelight in front of the camera; he’s been focusing on this project behind the scenes for over a year now, bringing a fresh perspective to the industry his family knows so well.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan Planning To Retire? King Khan Gives A Savage Reply To A Fan Asking Him To Quit: Tere Sawaalon Ka Bachpana…

Tags: Aryan KhanBads of Bollywoodnetflixshah rukh khan

RELATED News

F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers
Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show
Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show
Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show
Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?