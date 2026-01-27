Internet Loses Calm As Arijit Singh Pulls A Shocker, Abruptly Announces Retirement From Playback Singing At The Age Of 38: ‘I Am Calling It Off’

Arijit Singh Retires at 38: Arijit Singh, the voice behind so many of our favourite songs, just dropped some big news: he’s stepping back from playback singing. But don’t worry, he isn’t quitting music altogether.

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Still, Arijit made it clear he’ll wrap up the projects already on his plate. His latest track is “Matrubhumi” from the Battle of Galwan, featuring Salman Khan. There are a few more unfinished songs coming soon, so fans can expect new music from him this year.

He also opened up about what’s next: “God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist.

Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music.”

For those who don’t know, Arijit isn’t just a singer, he’s also a composer, music producer, and plays a bunch of instruments. He started his journey back in 2005 on the reality show Fame Gurukul, and made his big Bollywood debut with “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2 in 2011. That song took off, and honestly, it’s still a favorite.

Since then, Arijit’s delivered hits like “Tum Hi Ho,” “Binte Dil,” and “Kesariya.” He’s picked up plenty of awards along the way, including two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025.