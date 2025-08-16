LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora Planning To Get Married Again Post Divorce With Arbaaz Khan? Actress Says, I Believe In…

Malaika Arora opened up about her past marriage to Arbaaz Khan, her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, and the possibility of tying the knot again. In a candid interview, she admitted marrying young and hinted at being open to love and remarriage, sparking buzz about her future.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 12:36:20 IST

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998, when the former was about 25. Four years into their marriage, they had their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002. 

After being together for 18 years, the couple announced their separation in 2016 and finalised their divorce the following year. 

Since then, Arbaaz has remarried Sshura Khan. As for Malaika, there’s been a lot of speculation, will she marry again? In a recent interview, she made it clear she isn’t shutting the door on that possibility.

Malaika Arora opens up about her past

During the conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked what advice she’d give her younger self. Her answer was honest: she said she would’ve told herself to take her time before getting married.

 Malaika emphasised that marriage is a huge commitment and pointed out that there’s no need for women to rush into it. She wishes she’d spent more time working and understanding life before taking that big step, admitting she was very young when she got married.

Malaika Arora drops a hint at second marriage

When asked about the prospect of a second marriage, Malaika said, “Never say never. Like I said, I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never.” Her response has sparked a lot of interest, especially following her split from Arjun Kapoor.

Speaking of that breakup, last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed he and Malaika had ended their six-year relationship. At a promotional event for ‘Singham Again,’ Arjun openly stated he was single. Before that, rumours about their breakup had been circulating, but neither of them addressed it publicly until then.

After Arjun’s announcement, Malaika posted on Instagram, playfully selecting “hehehe” as her relationship status.

Since then, Malaika hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone. The past year has been tough for her—not only did she go through a breakup, but she also lost her father. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan has moved on, recently marrying Sshura Khan, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

Tags: Arbaaz Khanmalaika arora

