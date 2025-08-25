Is Azealia Banks Throwing Shades At BLACKPINK’s Lisa? Rapper’s Racial Comment Ignites Fury Among Netizens

Azealia Banks has again set ablaze controversy with her latest comments directed at BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Banks, known for her unapologetic social media behaviour has got herself indulged in seral controversial statements. Her latest comments, which many have termed transphobic and racially charged, have stirred fans, bringing back the debate about her past assaults on the K-pop star.

what the hell is her problem??? pic.twitter.com/G3Fbn1KRaV — hunty (@dojaratz) August 22, 2025

Azealia Bank’s Transphobic and Racist Remarks

On August 25, 2025, Azealia Banks triggered a social media firestorm by targeting BLACKPINK’s Lisa with transphobic and racist commentary. Everything erupted when Banks made comments in Brett Alan Nelson’s post, who had posted a clip of Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” music video, crticising it.

Banks even said that, it might be possible because he has started working with “that young mukbang,” hinting at Lisa. Continuing on, she took it further by posting a screenshot from some forums questioning Lisa’s gender from the video and reaffirming transphobic rhetoric she had previously used after Lisa’s Met Gala 2025 appearance, during which she called the Thai star a “ladyboy” and “a man.”

The fans fast reacted, condemning Banks amidst an avalanche of accusations of jealousy and racism. Another post on X stated, “azalia bak’s obsession with lisa is so fcking weird and girlie’s been doing this for months now.”

A Pattern of Controversy: Banks’ History with Lisa

This was not Banks’ first strike on Lisa. In 2025, Banks wrote Lisa’s solo album, Alter Ego, stating, “I don’t listen to K-pop,” later describing the genre as “garbage,” accusing Korean pop artists of copying Black American hip-hop artists.

Azelia Banks , an attention seeker at X continues hating on @BLACKPINK members with recent xenophobic remarks towards #LISA Coachella performance out of jealousy

Her account only incites hate paid or unpaid and shall be reported!

Suspend it @X @elonmusk #LISACHELLA pic.twitter.com/wuYSx5iwfF — BP TOUR NEWS 🌐(DEADLINE WORLD TOUR) (@BPTOURNEWS) April 13, 2025

In April, she branded Lisa’s Coachella performance as “overproduced.” Her ongoing barrage has gotten Lisa’s fans to label her behaviour as xenophobic and brought up some who cite the fact she seems unable to acknowledge Lisa’s Thai heritage and English-language work.

K-Pop Fans’ Backlash and Industry Implications

Lisa’s fans, BLINKs, have rallied like wild, filling the internet with statements supportive of Lisa and demanding jaws on Banks. Some racially charged responses against Banks came under fire for destroying the very cycle it claimed to have broken.

Azelia Banks can’t get one of them rich dingy men to sponsor her music career? Being a hater as a career move will be over in about four years. — A Wholesome Hussy 😌 (@HerMajestyC) August 22, 2025

azealia banks is just jobless as hell, so what if lisa is a trans woman?? what if she’s not, do we actually care or what pic.twitter.com/S1fGHoU1UQ — chel (@nonaspertitious) August 24, 2025

The current state of affairs, thus, illuminates the friction between K-pop and hip-hop communities with Banks’s comments furthering conversations about cultural appropriation and respect. But this incident didn’t stole Lisa’s spark, she is still shining bright globally in her BLACKPINK Deadline Tour and working on the group’s comeback.

Also Read: Global OTT Awards 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerines Rules, Check Full List Of Winners Here