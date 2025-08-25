LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Azealia Banks Throwing Shades At BLACKPINK's Lisa? Rapper's Racial Comment Ignites Fury Among Netizens

Is Azealia Banks Throwing Shades At BLACKPINK’s Lisa? Rapper’s Racial Comment Ignites Fury Among Netizens

Azealia Banks has again ignited her hate fire with her comment on Brett Nelson's post and racist jabs at BLACKPINK's Lisa! From ridiculing her Met Gala look to mocking her sound, Azealia's unnerving obsession has BLINKs agog. What is Azealia's beef with Lisa?

Azealia Banks’ Racist Comment on BLACKPINK's Lisa
Azealia Banks’ Racist Comment on BLACKPINK's Lisa

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 25, 2025 15:42:21 IST

Azealia Banks has again set ablaze controversy with her latest comments directed at BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Banks, known for her unapologetic social media behaviour has got herself indulged in seral controversial statements. Her latest comments, which many have termed transphobic and racially charged, have stirred fans, bringing back the debate about her past assaults on the K-pop star.

Azealia Bank’s Transphobic and Racist Remarks

On August 25, 2025, Azealia Banks triggered a social media firestorm by targeting BLACKPINK’s Lisa with transphobic and racist commentary. Everything erupted when Banks made comments in Brett Alan Nelson’s post, who had posted a clip of Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” music video, crticising it.

Banks even said that, it might be possible because he has started working with “that young mukbang,” hinting at Lisa. Continuing on, she took it further by posting a screenshot from some forums questioning Lisa’s gender from the video and reaffirming transphobic rhetoric she had previously used after Lisa’s Met Gala 2025 appearance, during which she called the Thai star a “ladyboy” and “a man.”

The fans fast reacted, condemning Banks amidst an avalanche of accusations of jealousy and racism. Another post on X stated, “azalia bak’s obsession with lisa is so fcking weird and girlie’s been doing this for months now.”

A Pattern of Controversy: Banks’ History with Lisa

This was not Banks’ first strike on Lisa. In 2025, Banks wrote Lisa’s solo album, Alter Ego, stating, “I don’t listen to K-pop,” later describing the genre as “garbage,” accusing Korean pop artists of copying Black American hip-hop artists.

In April, she branded Lisa’s Coachella performance as “overproduced.” Her ongoing barrage has gotten Lisa’s fans to label her behaviour as xenophobic and brought up some who cite the fact she seems unable to acknowledge Lisa’s Thai heritage and English-language work.

K-Pop Fans’ Backlash and Industry Implications

Lisa’s fans, BLINKs, have rallied like wild, filling the internet with statements supportive of Lisa and demanding jaws on Banks. Some racially charged responses against Banks came under fire for destroying the very cycle it claimed to have broken. 

The current state of affairs, thus, illuminates the friction between K-pop and hip-hop communities with Banks’s comments furthering conversations about cultural appropriation and respect. But this incident didn’t stole Lisa’s spark, she is still shining bright globally in her BLACKPINK Deadline Tour and working on the group’s comeback. 

Also Read: Global OTT Awards 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerines Rules, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Tags: blackpinkkpoplisa

Is Azealia Banks Throwing Shades At BLACKPINK’s Lisa? Rapper’s Racial Comment Ignites Fury Among Netizens

