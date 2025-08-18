Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

The king of Bollywood romance, Karan Johar has fans in buzz with his latest Instagram post, as he is making his comeback in 2026 with his OG “good old fashioned Hindi cinema.” After a long year of soul searching, the filmmaker has announced his emerging thoughts and and it has sent ripples of excitement among fans who are craving his storytelling.

Karan Johar Going Back to Roots

Karan Johar’s film journey stretched quite widely from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His film defined the emotional core of Bollywood, and in the current year, it reminded followers through its admission of over 300 crores grossing on his part of ability to narrate touching tales.

“The last year has been a year of internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion.” Karan is all set to serve the audience with his classics, as the filmmaker shared via his Instagram post.

In 2026, Johar promises to embrace his “DNA” of classic Hindi cinema, avoiding trends in crafting stories that represent drama, love, and all those larger-than-life feelings.

“It’s my happy place,” he stated, rejecting external pressures that might make him chase after fleeting fads. Fans have already started buzzing with flooding his comment section with love and excitement. One user commented. “The only movies I’ve seen umpteen times is yours so yes back on the set is the best thing you’ve decided on ..” While another one posted, “Karan Johar’s romance story is loading… and so are my expectations.”

Renewing Old Collaborations

Johar’s return is itself attached to a reconciliation with Kartik Aaryan for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and is set to release in February 2026 in a romantic comedy. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this project follows their fallout on Dostana 2.

A quirky teaser featuring Aaryan as a mama’s boy figuring out love has raised excitement, and quite obviously, so most feel excited about his Naagzilla creature comedy with Aaryan set for August 2026. And these two narrate Johar’s dexterity while being true to his style.

A New Chapter for Dharma Productions

With blockbuster hits like Jigra and Dhadak 2 under his belt, he has kept Dharma Productions alive as a producer. However, the personal shift of shooting his directorial come-back, in 2026, is apparent.

With fans requesting a Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol reunion or a good-old classic romance, Johar’s return could redefine Bollywood with enough old nostalgia and a good dose of new-age narrative. The 2026 comeback of Karan Johar would not simply be a reunion but rather a celebration of the soul of Hindi cinema, promising stories that would touch for generations.

Also Read: Internet Calls Aryan Khan ‘Pure Star Material’, Want Him To Debut As An Actor After The Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Reveal