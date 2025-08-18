LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

After a long exploration and internal revaluation, Karan Johar has promised fans with his comeback with old fashioned Hindi Cinema, ditching trendy stuff. Will classic nostalgia from KJo possibly paired with SRK-Kajol? Fans are waiting!

Karan Johar’s 2026 Bollywood Comeback
Karan Johar’s 2026 Bollywood Comeback

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 09:00:31 IST

The king of Bollywood romance, Karan Johar has fans in buzz with his latest Instagram post, as he is making his comeback in 2026 with his OG “good old fashioned Hindi cinema.” After a long year of soul searching, the filmmaker has announced his emerging thoughts and and it has sent ripples of excitement among fans who are craving his storytelling.

Karan Johar Going Back to Roots

Karan Johar’s film journey stretched quite widely from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His film defined the emotional core of Bollywood, and in the current year, it reminded followers through its admission of over 300 crores grossing on his part of ability to narrate touching tales.

“The last year has been a year of internal revaluations , revelations and resolutions…. It almost feels like the onset of the 2.0 version of my life… where you value what you truly have and feel for and the rest you slowly dissolve into emotional oblivion.” Karan is all set to serve the audience with his classics, as the filmmaker shared via his Instagram post.

In 2026, Johar promises to embrace his “DNA” of classic Hindi cinema, avoiding trends in crafting stories that represent drama, love, and all those larger-than-life feelings.

“It’s my happy place,” he stated, rejecting external pressures that might make him chase after fleeting fads. Fans have already started buzzing with flooding his comment section with love and excitement. One user commented. “The only movies I’ve seen umpteen times is yours so yes back on the set is the best thing you’ve decided on ..” While another one posted, “Karan Johar’s romance story is loading… and so are my expectations.”

Renewing Old Collaborations

Johar’s return is itself attached to a reconciliation with Kartik Aaryan for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and is set to release in February 2026 in a romantic comedy. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this project follows their fallout on Dostana 2.

A quirky teaser featuring Aaryan as a mama’s boy figuring out love has raised excitement, and quite obviously, so most feel excited about his Naagzilla creature comedy with Aaryan set for August 2026. And these two narrate Johar’s dexterity while being true to his style.

A New Chapter for Dharma Productions

With blockbuster hits like Jigra and Dhadak 2 under his belt, he has kept Dharma Productions alive as a producer. However, the personal shift of shooting his directorial come-back, in 2026, is apparent. 

With fans requesting a Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol reunion or a good-old classic romance, Johar’s return could redefine Bollywood with enough old nostalgia and a good dose of new-age narrative. The 2026 comeback of Karan Johar would not simply be a reunion but rather a celebration of the soul of Hindi cinema, promising stories that would touch for generations.

Also Read: Internet Calls Aryan Khan ‘Pure Star Material’, Want Him To Debut As An Actor After The Ba***ds of Bollywood First Look Reveal

Tags: kajolkaran joharSRK

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘
Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘
Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘
Is Karan Johar Making A Comeback With His Old-School Bollywood Romance? ‘It’s In My DNA So Why Run Away ‘

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?